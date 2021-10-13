“Justin Bieber: Our World” shows the popular singer in a new and positive phase in his life. He’s a young man who lived through very public troubles and has come out on the other end a happily-married, settled and hard-working professional. He sings about all this as well as his love for his wife; some songs address relationships and attractions, describe kisses or talk about love. The diverse cast of bandmates and crew on his latest concert talk about Bieber’s loyalty and personal growth, and they express gratitude that he’s providing them work even during covid. Of course, the Biebers are also very wealthy and receive special treatment wherever they go. The film will speak to current fans of the singer and could inspire interest in his albums and concerts as well as some of the labels he noticeably wears or uses, like Nike, Calvin Klein (underwear), Drew and Tesla. The singer and crew drink champagne to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Language includes “s---,” “b----,” “hell,” “idiot” and a bleeped-out use, presumably, of “f---.”

(95 minutes)