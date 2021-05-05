“Here Today” is a compassionate dramedy that was directed and co-written by Billy Crystal, who also stars as Charlie, a widower who’s trying to keep his growing memory loss a secret. The movie’s message about appreciating loved ones while they’re with us is solid, but the lasting impression is of walking in the shoes of a terrified dementia patient who suddenly can’t remember how to get to work or recognize family and friends. Events surround a granddaughter’s bat mitzvah, and Jewish culture is a key element of the film. Charlie is a veteran comedy writer who mentors a young up-and-comer, offering real-world comedy-writing tips. But some of his character’s jokes feel problematic in today’s world, including ones about the late Stephen Hawking and a tirade humiliating a co-worker that includes an audience chanting an insult at a performer. Co-star Tiffany Haddish’s character also makes quite a few sex jokes, and part of her rear end is seen when she gets a shot. Sex is implied in a flashback scene. Strong language includes “s---” and “f---”; there’s one scene that includes smoking; and characters touch on the consequences of drug use. (117 minutes)