At area theaters.
Duff's Happy Fun Bake Time (Unrated)
Streaming
Age 5+
Pastry chef and fun puppet crew teach baking skills to kids.
“Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time” is a children’s cooking series featuring Food Network star Duff Goldman and a crew of puppets. There’s no iffy content, but the cooking tutorial focus will probably be most interesting to children who are in grade school or older. The show is lots of fun and has great educational elements, including segments like “Science Bites,” which explain food science or showcase ingredients’ cultural origins. It’s great family viewing, and parent foodies won’t mind watching along with their pint-size bakers. (Six half-hour episodes)
Available on Discovery Plus.
Pet Stars (TV-PG)
Streaming
Age 8+
Family-friendly reality show about animal influencers.
“Pet Stars” is a reality series about an animal talent agency looking for clients that will make money on Instagram. It’s family friendly, but sometimes images of unusual-looking or otherwise unique animals are accompanied by scary sound effects that are intended to be funny. Sometimes brands like Range Rover are visible, and companies like Canvaspop are prominently featured. Animals that are already popular on social media are occasionally shown. (Five roughly half-hour episodes)
Available on Netflix.
Girls5eva (TV-MA)
Streaming
Age 13+
Language, mature humor in hilarious music business spoof.
“Girls5eva” is a comedy about an all-female, one-hit-wonder musical group that gets back together after many years. The show’s tone is light and surreal overall, and it has positive messages about the value of a chosen family, loyalty to friends and art as a medium for positive self-expression. The diverse cast includes older women, gay characters and actors of color in strong, central roles. Jokes can veer toward the rude side, referencing drinking and sexuality. Language and cursing includes “f---,” “a--,” “g--d---” and “d---.” While “Girls5eva” mocks its characters and the music industry, the humor is surreal and silly, not bitter, and it could be a great watch-together choice for families with teens. (Eight roughly half-hour episodes)
Available on Peacock.
Common Sense Media helps families make smart media choices. Go to commonsensemedia.org for age-based and educational ratings and reviews for movies, games, apps, TV shows, websites and books.