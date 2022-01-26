“The Home Team” is based on the true story of former New Orleans Saints’ coach Sean Payton (Kevin James), who was suspended for a season because of an investigation related to the team’s bounty scandal (players were allegedly paid to injure opposing players). During his leave, Payton helped coach his tween son’s underdog football team, which the film portrays as a ragtag team of nice, diverse kids who try hard and always support one another. Even once they start winning, the team doesn’t lose sight of more important priorities, teaching Payton lessons in humility and compassion. Expect some strong language, including “hell,” “damn,” “a--,” “b---hole” (which Netflix’s English subtitles replaced with “a--hole”), “suck,” “heck,” “stupid,” “crap,” “son of a …” and “oh my God.” A character who’s known to have an alcohol dependency is often the butt of jokes. Someone jokes about “ending it all” with a toaster and a Jacuzzi, and there’s an accidental fire that torches a tree and a car. A really gross scene involves mass projectile vomiting. One man shows another an uncensored picture of his wife giving birth, though the photo isn’t seen on screen. A middle-school boy has a crush on a girl; he serenades her, and later she blows him a kiss. Football is depicted as a violent game, but one with benefits for its players. (97 minutes)