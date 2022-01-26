Available on demand
Home Team (PG)
Streaming
Age 10+
Feel-good comedy has nice messages, also language, drinking.
“The Home Team” is based on the true story of former New Orleans Saints’ coach Sean Payton (Kevin James), who was suspended for a season because of an investigation related to the team’s bounty scandal (players were allegedly paid to injure opposing players). During his leave, Payton helped coach his tween son’s underdog football team, which the film portrays as a ragtag team of nice, diverse kids who try hard and always support one another. Even once they start winning, the team doesn’t lose sight of more important priorities, teaching Payton lessons in humility and compassion. Expect some strong language, including “hell,” “damn,” “a--,” “b---hole” (which Netflix’s English subtitles replaced with “a--hole”), “suck,” “heck,” “stupid,” “crap,” “son of a …” and “oh my God.” A character who’s known to have an alcohol dependency is often the butt of jokes. Someone jokes about “ending it all” with a toaster and a Jacuzzi, and there’s an accidental fire that torches a tree and a car. A really gross scene involves mass projectile vomiting. One man shows another an uncensored picture of his wife giving birth, though the photo isn’t seen on screen. A middle-school boy has a crush on a girl; he serenades her, and later she blows him a kiss. Football is depicted as a violent game, but one with benefits for its players. (97 minutes)
Available on Netflix.
Archive 81 (TV-MA)
Streaming
Age 13+
Found footage horror more unsettling than scary.
“Archive 81” a supernatural horror series about a building that mysteriously burned down in 1994. The series derives suspense from strange activity and the threat of violence, rather than showing a lot of violence and gore on screen. The series works more like a puzzle-box mystery, prompting viewers to try to guess the connections between characters and events. That said, people appear to have been abducted off-screen, and deaths by fire are discussed. The diverse group of characters shows bravery, curiosity, compassion and reasoning, and there are messages about caring for others and healing from trauma. Expect regular use of strong language (“f---,” “s---,”
“a--,” etc.) plus drinking and cigarette smoking. (Eight roughly hour-long episodes)
Available on Netflix.
Peacemaker (TV-MA)
Streaming
Age 16+
Action comedy is raunchy, violent, profane, and hilarious.
“Peacemaker” is an action comedy series centered on the DC Comics/“Suicide Squad” character Peacemaker (John Cena). After Peacemaker escapes prison and the hospital, he’s back on the streets and working as a vigilante who is ordered to kill “butterflies” — i.e., dangerous entities with powers. The series’s comedy is extremely raunchy: It’s rife with sex jokes, sex acts and nudity. Profanity is also frequent, with many, many uses of “f---” per episode, as well as
“s---,” “c--t,” “d---,” “f--” and more. Violence also is frequent and intense. Guns are used, and characters fight to the death; bloody bodies explode across parking lots, a victim’s disembodied face gets picked up by a police officer, and more. (Eight roughly 45-minute episodes)
Available on HBO Max
Common Sense Media helps families make smart media choices. Go to commonsensemedia.org for age-based and educational ratings and reviews for movies, games, apps, TV shows, websites and books.