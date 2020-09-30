AD

Available on HBO Max.

Sea Level 2: Magic Arch (PG)

AD

Streaming

Age 6+

Violence, peril, bullying in “Finding Nemo” knockoff.

“Sea Level 2: Magic Arch” is a computer-animated movie in which a young dolphin must help rescue Fish Town from an army of evil moray eels. Expect some cartoon violence, such as fish getting thrown around into sea walls. There’s also bullying — a dolphin named “Alpha” pushes other dolphins around and calls them names — and peril: The main character and his best friend swim for their lives when a massive boulder that defies the normal rules of underwater gravity rolls after them. Infrequent language includes “crap,” “dumb” and “stupid.” While marketed as a sequel, this film has nothing to do with the first Sea Level movie. (82 minutes)

AD

Available on various streaming platforms.

Julie and the Phantoms (TV-G)

Streaming

Age 8+

Heartwarming series wins with music, emotional honesty.

AD

“Julie and the Phantoms” is a Netflix series about a musically gifted teen who finds herself in a unique situation. As conceived by celebrated producer Kenny Ortega of “Descendants” and “High School Musical” fame, the story’s protagonist is coping with a recent loss and finds surprising comfort in the company of three teenage ghosts. The show is heartfelt, heartwarming, humorous, emotionally honest and very well delivered by its talented cast. Julie’s experiences illustrate the importance of self-expression and self-acceptance, and the people in her life inspire her to stay true to her passions. The series deals honestly with emotional awareness and presents concepts like homosexuality (a main character is gay) and faith in matter-of-fact ways. Fans of the show will probably seek out the original music that’s performed by the band, but that small marketing tie-in is a minor consideration in this wholesome, endearing series with a strong female lead. (Nine approximately half-hour episodes)

Available on Netflix.

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna (TV-G)

AD

AD

Streaming

Age 10+

Characters grow in poignant anime; violence, mature themes.

“Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna” is an anime adventure in which the Digimon kids (the DigiDestined) from the ’90s have grown up and must now stop a rogue researcher. For children who grew up on the show “Digimon Adventure,” this story about the series’ characters settling into adulthood and careers will have many poignant moments. But you can expect cartoon violence: The opening scenes are a throwback to ’90s battles, and there are plenty of fights with lasers, explosions and destruction throughout. One of the characters has a handgun. Also, one of the young adult characters keeps a collection of risque/adult images hidden in his apartment; when it’s discovered (nothing graphic shown) and asked about by his Digimon, he’s ashamed and mortified. Characters drink wine and beer. (94 minutes)

Available on iTunes, Microsoft and Sony PlayStation Network.