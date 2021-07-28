“Young Royals” is a show about teens at an elite boarding school; the main character is a prince of Sweden’s royal family. Because of the prince’s status, we often see others giving him attention and privilege, and we see his discomfort when he’s made to perform in front of cameras for the public or urged to be compliant and not attract attention. Other characters are compared with the prince to their detriment, especially a boy who is from a less-wealthy family and doesn’t live at the school; he’s called a “non-res” and a “socialist” by other students, who look down on him (the show clearly views this as contemptible). Violence is infrequent, but there is one horrific hazing sequence early in the season: We see a teen boy tied to a statue, forced to crawl around with a rope around his neck, and then made to drink a cup of spit until he vomits. Sexual content is tamer than on many American-made teen shows, but expect kissing, dating and references to off-screen sex. A teen girl masturbates while looking at a picture on her phone; we see her hand moving below her jeans and see her face as she gasps and moans. Language and cursing includes “f---,” “f---ing,” “hell” and “damn.” Teens guzzle liquor at a party and then show the aftereffects: They stagger, slur their words, vomit. One teen gives another psychiatric medicine that’s not prescribed to him; The second teen then fakes symptoms to get a prescription. (Six roughly

45-minute episodes)