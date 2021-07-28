At area theaters; also available on Disney Plus with Premier Access.
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13)
Age 13+
Mixed messages, iffy choices in violent action tale.
“Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” is the third G.I. Joe movie based on the popular toys/comic books/cartoons. Like the title says, it focuses on the “origin” of one of the franchise’s most popular characters, here played by Henry Golding. The character provides positive representation as an Asian action hero, but unfortunately the movie is underwhelming, with dull action scenes and mixed messages around revenge. Violence is largely bloodless but prevalent, with lots of guns and shooting, a character getting shot off-screen and many scenes of fighting, punching, hitting with objects and sword fighting. Many villains are sliced through and presumably killed. Giant snakes attack, and a magic stone makes characters burst into flame and explode. Female characters wear tight, revealing outfits and high heels. Language is infrequent but includes “b----,” “s--” and one “f---.” (122 minutes)
At area theaters.
Old (PG-13)
Age 14+
Compelling concept, so-so execution; disturbing scenes.
Writer/director M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” is a thriller that explores what happens when vacationing strangers are stranded on a beautiful beach that ages them at a remarkable rate. Like all of Shyamalan’s movies, there are plot twists and turns, as well as a sustained sense of peril throughout. There’s a considerably high body count, with several disturbing scenes of dead bodies/characters getting sick, a surprise pregnancy/birth, emergency surgery, and the implications of children growing into young adults in a matter of hours. Various characters have chronic illnesses that manifest themselves in frightening ways. While the only sex in the movie takes place off camera, there’s kissing and a scene of a woman stripping to swim in the nude (her bare back/butt are visible). Language is fairly tame except for a few uses of “damn,” “goddamn” and one “f---ing.” Adults get special cocktails.
(108 minutes)
At area theaters.
Young Royals (TV-MA)
Streaming
Age 14+
Realistic class-focused drama shows teen life, zits and all.
“Young Royals” is a show about teens at an elite boarding school; the main character is a prince of Sweden’s royal family. Because of the prince’s status, we often see others giving him attention and privilege, and we see his discomfort when he’s made to perform in front of cameras for the public or urged to be compliant and not attract attention. Other characters are compared with the prince to their detriment, especially a boy who is from a less-wealthy family and doesn’t live at the school; he’s called a “non-res” and a “socialist” by other students, who look down on him (the show clearly views this as contemptible). Violence is infrequent, but there is one horrific hazing sequence early in the season: We see a teen boy tied to a statue, forced to crawl around with a rope around his neck, and then made to drink a cup of spit until he vomits. Sexual content is tamer than on many American-made teen shows, but expect kissing, dating and references to off-screen sex. A teen girl masturbates while looking at a picture on her phone; we see her hand moving below her jeans and see her face as she gasps and moans. Language and cursing includes “f---,” “f---ing,” “hell” and “damn.” Teens guzzle liquor at a party and then show the aftereffects: They stagger, slur their words, vomit. One teen gives another psychiatric medicine that’s not prescribed to him; The second teen then fakes symptoms to get a prescription. (Six roughly
45-minute episodes)
Available on Netflix.
