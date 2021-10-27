In area theaters.
Get Rolling With Otis
(TV-Y)
Streaming
Age 2+
Sweet, gentle barnyard show teaches preschoolers empathy.
“Get Rolling With Otis” is a preschool show about a kind tractor (voice of Griffin Robert Faulkner) and his barnyard animal friends. Characters model positive social-emotional skills including empathy, resilience, naming emotions and problem-solving skills. There’s no iffy content, and grown-ups can feel good about their little ones watching this gentle and sweet show. (Eight 23-minute episodes)
Available on Apple TV Plus.
Maya and the Three
(TV-Y7)
Streaming
Age 9+
Teen warrior princess fantasy tale is funny, has violence.
“Maya and the Three” is an epic miniseries about a Mesoamerican warrior princess from the mind of Jorge R. Gutierrez (“The Book of Life”). The movie-like animation and storytelling are superb, but the recurring violence means littler kids should sit this one out. Maya (voiced of Zoe Saldana) and her warrior family approach fighting with glee, and teenage Maya’s behavior is justified as being necessary to save the human race. The fantasy violence is a major plot point and includes fistfighting and use of weapons such as swords. While injuries are largely slapstick in nature and not gory, you can expect a fair bit of scariness, including lots of ominous foreboding and characters in various degrees of peril (though the humor makes it seem like everything is going to be okay). Language is limited to cursing-adjacent phrases like “dang it” and “oh my gods.” There’s pretty frequent verbal hostility as characters make threats against one another’s lives. The plot touches on mature themes, including death and infidelity. For families with older kids, “Maya and the Three” is fantastic whole-family viewing. (Nine half-hour episodes)
Available on Netflix.
I Know What you Did Last Summer (TV-14)
Streaming
Age 15+
Violence, drinking, drugs, nudity in so-so horror remake.
The downbeat mystery/suspense series “I Know What You Did Last Summer” — based on a 1973 YA adult novel that was also a hit movie of the same name in 1997 — is stuffed with iffy content. First of all, the drama is built around an accidental death that turns into a coverup, with a victim and perpetrator who have been shifted from the setup in the book and 1997 movie. Expect to see a dead body at length (with some blood on the head but basically looking asleep), somewhat bloody slasher-style murders that are heavy on the stalking and gruesome sights such as a (not very realistic looking) decapitated animal’s head. Drugs play a major part in the narrative; one character sells drugs, and we see her delivering drugs such as ketamine in a nasal spray that another character sniffs and urges a friend to join her. We see teens drinking, smoking from pipes, smoking cigarettes and snorting white powder, as well as getting into a car while “very f---ed up” (this is followed by a car crash). There’s sexual nudity (a man’s bare buttocks rhythmically pressing against a window) and nonsexual nudity (a man’s penis is visible as he urinates into a pool), flirting, dating, passionate kissing and references to off-screen sex. One teen accuses another of having sex with a teacher for a better grade. Cursing and language includes “f---,” “s---,” “c--t,” “p---y.” The cast is diverse in race and ethnicity, but the action centers on a White teen, and characters are stereotypes who seem like props in a drama in which the really important thing is the ol’ stalk-and-slash. (Eight roughly
45-minute episodes)
Available on Amazon.
