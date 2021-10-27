The downbeat mystery/suspense series “I Know What You Did Last Summer” — based on a 1973 YA adult novel that was also a hit movie of the same name in 1997 — is stuffed with iffy content. First of all, the drama is built around an accidental death that turns into a coverup, with a victim and perpetrator who have been shifted from the setup in the book and 1997 movie. Expect to see a dead body at length (with some blood on the head but basically looking asleep), somewhat bloody slasher-style murders that are heavy on the stalking and gruesome sights such as a (not very realistic looking) decapitated animal’s head. Drugs play a major part in the narrative; one character sells drugs, and we see her delivering drugs such as ketamine in a nasal spray that another character sniffs and urges a friend to join her. We see teens drinking, smoking from pipes, smoking cigarettes and snorting white powder, as well as getting into a car while “very f---ed up” (this is followed by a car crash). There’s sexual nudity (a man’s bare buttocks rhythmically pressing against a window) and nonsexual nudity (a man’s penis is visible as he urinates into a pool), flirting, dating, passionate kissing and references to off-screen sex. One teen accuses another of having sex with a teacher for a better grade. Cursing and language includes “f---,” “s---,” “c--t,” “p---y.” The cast is diverse in race and ethnicity, but the action centers on a White teen, and characters are stereotypes who seem like props in a drama in which the really important thing is the ol’ stalk-and-slash. (Eight roughly

45-minute episodes)