At area theaters; also available on Peacock Plus.

Age 12+

Perilous disaster drama has solid effects, silly story.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Moonfall” is a large-scale

sci-fi disaster thriller from director Roland Emmerich in which the moon is knocked from its orbit and is on a collision course with Earth. Like most other Emmerich films, the movie is filled with intense catastrophic damage, including tsunami super waves, flooding and meteors going off like bombs. Despite constant imminent peril, remarkably few characters die. But guns are depicted positively as self-defense tools, including a teen using a pistol given to him by his father. Underlying the over-the-top spectacle are themes about the depth of a father’s love and the importance of second chances and teamwork. Plus, star Halle Berry’s character Jo is a strong female role model: Jo rises to NASA’s top leadership team while remaining an engaged, hands-on mom (it’s also notable that “Jo” was once “Joe” — the part was originally written for a man). Strong language includes “a--holes” and “s---,” but what will really get your attention is the giant “f---” spray-painted across a space shuttle. While the movie’s plot is pretty wacky (even correlating with some wild conspiracy theories), NASA did cooperate and consult on the film. As a result, teens may actually learn a couple of things (or at least appreciate the value of math, science and physics). (124 minutes)

At area theaters.

Age 13+

Eccentric Poirot whodunit has gun violence, drinking.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Death on the Nile” is based on Agatha Christie’s same-named mystery novel and is a follow-up to 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express.” The central figure is a glamorous heiress (Gal Gadot) who marries her best friend’s fiance (Armie Hammer). Racy moments include passionate kissing, references to sex and the honeymooning couple grinding against each other while fully clothed. As the movie’s title suggests, there’s a good deal of murder in the story (involving knives and guns), and while it’s all meant to shock and startle, only one death is accompanied by blood and packed with emotion. Suicidal ideation and behavior are present, and there’s a flashback to wartime battlefield violence and a close-up of a grisly wound (accompanied by a positive message about acceptance). Characters drink throughout, and there are references to smoking. Women are portrayed as intelligent and shrewd, and supporting characters have been updated in a way that reflects a more diverse world than the one Christie wrote about.

(127 minutes)

At area theaters.

Age 14+

Violent Neeson action movie squanders early promise.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Blacklight” is an action thriller about an off-the-books FBI operative (Liam Neeson) who finds out about a secret, deadly operation within the bureau and tries to expose it. It starts promisingly but quickly gets tired and generic. Violence is strong but largely bloodless, with guns and shooting, deaths, explosions, car chases/crashes, minor bloody wounds, fighting, punching, kicking and choking, villains being electrocuted, a neck-snapping sound and some dialogue about violence toward women. Language includes a few uses of “s---,” plus “b----,”

“a--hole,” etc. Characters casually drink beer, wine and whiskey either at home or with others. A character pops some pills and drinks from a flask. Sex isn’t an issue. (105 minutes)

At area theaters.