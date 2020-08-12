Age 8+

“Muppets Now” is a family-friendly series about the Muppets trying to put together their own streaming series. Composed of different segments, such as Lifesty (sorry, Lifestyle) with Miss Piggy, a cooking show with the Swedish Chef, and many more, the show features the Muppet crew up to its usual high jinks, with a modern twist. Piggy wants to be an influencer, Scooter is overwhelmed with video chats and Slack-type messages, and celebs of the day including RuPaul join the fun. Like much Muppet fare, it’s slightly edgy with some very mild innuendo (a Muppet fan tells RuPaul he “just wants to touch him”) and cartoonish violence in the form of pratfalls. The series is fast-paced, light, and fun; families who are Muppet fans will be pleased to see this return to form for their favorite gang of now media-savvy puppet friends.

(Six 30-minute episodes)