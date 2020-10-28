Once Upon a Snowman (PG-13)

Streaming

Age 5+

Mild scares don’t dampen joys of darling origin story.

“Once Upon a Snowman” is a short origin story in which Olaf of “Frozen” fame (voiced, as always, by Josh Gad) comes to life and rediscovers his identity. The story is geared toward viewers who’ve seen the original movie; without that context, little of how it reframes familiar scenes from Olaf’s point of view will make sense. Olaf’s journey is one of much peril, and sensitive viewers may worry at seeing him tumble from cliffs, break into his separate snowman parts, be chased by hungry wolves and so on. But his eventual success affirms the value of perseverance and of self-discovery and awareness. (8 minutes)

Available on Disney Plus.

The Craft: Legacy (PG-13)

Streaming

Age 13+

Woke witches in liberal update with language, sexuality.

“The Craft: Legacy” is a follow-up to the 1996 teen witch cult classic “The Craft.” While its story beats are similar to the original — a teen outsider finds friendship with three other outcasts, and they form a coven — it’s much less violent than the first film, and it shapes the narrative with a more liberal, feminist take. For example, when one of the girls uses magic irresponsibly, instead of turning on one another, they take a break and encourage self-control. And in what is likely a (welcome) first for a studio-produced mainstream film, a popular teen boy ends up in tears while explaining how confusing and challenging it is to be bisexual in a society that connects masculinity with heteronormativity. His ability to open up and express his emotions has positive consequences. The girls and their high school are diverse in multiple ways. For example, one of the witches is a well-adjusted Latina transgender girl (as is the actress who plays her, Zoey Luna), and everyone is cool with that. The teens sit through a sex-ed video that says consent is a requirement, teens kiss passionately, and there’s some crude sex talk and two moments of implied masturbation, one of which suggests a teen boy is watching porn. A mysterious death is ruled a suicide. Both teens and parents use profanity: “b----,” “s---,” etc.). A bong is seen in a teen’s room. (97 minutes)

Available on various streaming platforms.

Us Kids (Unrated)

Streaming

Age 13+

Powerful doc on Parkland activists has traumatic situations.

“Us Kids” offers a firsthand account of the stories of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors, whose experience propelled them into national political and social activism. The teens profiled in the film face resistance from gun ownership proponents and NRA-backed lawmakers while inspiring others who support gun regulation. The documentary reveals how the activists’ perseverance and teamwork helped turn the tide of the 2018 midterm elections. While the film is inspiring and empowering, it does include some swearing (including “f---”), minor drug (vaping) and alcohol use and overt focus on trauma and its mental health effects. Suicidal ideation, depression, anxiety and survivor’s guilt are among the survivors’ issues. There’s also a quick moment regarding climate anxiety. Parents with teens who are struggling with anxiety and/or depression should discuss the themes in the film and any possible stress it could cause. (96 minutes)

Available via Alamo Drafthouse Virtual Cinema.