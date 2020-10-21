Available on Netflix.

Roald Dahl's The Witches (PG)

AD

AD

Streaming

Age 9+

Dahl adaptation is delightfully creepy fun, with peril.

“Roald Dahl’s The Witches” is director Robert Zemeckis’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic 1983 children’s book, which was previously made into a movie in 1990. This version is set in 1960s Alabama; like the others, it chronicles how a boy (Jahzir Bruno) and his grandma (Octavia Spencer) encounter a coven of kid-hating witches who plan to transform the world’s children into mice. It’s a dark but comic fantasy with plenty of peril, and kids are indeed turned to rodents. The head witch (Anne Hathaway) kills a fellow witch for insubordination and tries her hardest to exterminate the main characters. A flashback reveals that the boy’s parents died in a car accident (the camera shows only the boy, who survived). The witches are creepy looking, with claws for hands, no toes and elongated mouths. They’re also bald and have “wig rash” sores on their scalps. The movie, which is considerably more diverse than other movies based on Dahl’s work, encourages communication, courage and teamwork, and it affirms the importance of trusted adults in kids’ lives. (104 minutes)

Available on HBO Max.

Clouds (PG-13)

AD

AD

Streaming

Age 13+

Heartbreaking but uplifting true story tackles loss, pain.

“Clouds” is the true, often sad story of Zach Sobiech (Fin Argus), a teenager diagnosed with terminal cancer who became known to many via his hit song “Clouds,” which was recorded in the final months of his life. But the movie has a generally positive tone, thanks to Zach’s natural good nature. In an opening scene, he sings “Sexy and I Know It” in front of a high school audience, dancing suggestively and conveying both popularity and a self-deprecating sense of humor. Scenes show him struggling with illness, undergoing chemotherapy, being rushed in for emergency surgery and facing his own terminal diagnosis. He occasionally reacts with anger and deception to his fate, including a scene in which he almost crashes a car. He’s also painfully aware of the grief he’s bringing to his loved ones, including his tight-knight family, a girlfriend and his best friend, who all exhibit courage and compassion in their handling of Zach’s illness. Scenes with his girlfriend include some kissing, snuggling in bed, vague references to sex and removal of an outer layer of clothing. Catholic faith is implied, especially in a trip to Lourdes, France. The movie is based on the book by Sobiech’s mother. (121 minutes)

AD

AD

Available on Disney Plus.

The Haunting of Bly Manor (TV-MA)

Streaming

Age 13+

Classic lit becomes an elegant, spooky ghost story.

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” is a horror series based on Henry James’ 1898 novella “The Turn of the Screw” and created by Mike Flanagan (“The Haunting of Hill House”). It follows its source material more closely than “Hill House,” presenting the story of two young children who have been scarred by death, and a new nanny who comes to care for them. She soon falls under the spell of the brooding house in which they live and begins seeing ghosts. A former nanny died by suicide, and we hear about her death frequently, including details such as the discovery of her dead body by a young child. We also hear about the death of a man whose figure appears at Bly. A set of children have lost their parents and their trauma and grief is frequently mentioned. There are also spooky visuals such as faceless dolls and a dark figure with glowing eyes that peeks out of mirrors. It’s worth noting that “The Turn of the Screw” ended with (spoiler alert!) the death of a child, and Bly might do likewise. The cast is diverse in terms of age and gender, though the main characters are White. Adults drink at dinners and gatherings. Viewers who like this show may be tempted to seek out James’s book, or some of its many adaptations. (Nine roughly hour-long episodes)

Available on Netflix.