“The Kissing Booth 3” is the third installment in the rom-com series that’s based on the e-book by Beth Reekles. The film picks up where the last movie left off, but new viewers won’t need that context to understand this movie. During the summer before college, four teens move into a beach house together, where they throw major parties that involve alcohol (some teens appear drunk), and two couples share rooms. Two of the main characters seem about to have sex in two separate scenes, and there’s some kissing and petty jealousies sprinkled throughout the film. Teens engage in potentially risky activities like cliff jumping, skydiving, go-kart racing (with crashes) and swimming with sharks. In one scene, a character hits another in the face with a volleyball and gets punched in return. Language includes “s---,”

“b----es,” “hell,” “screw you,” “damn,” “a--hole,” “son of a b----,” a bleeped “f---” and “the eff,” “freaking,” “stupid,” “jerk” and “God.” Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney star.

(113 minutes)