Reminiscence (PG-13)
Age 14+
Dark, violent sci-fi noir has memorable performances.
“Reminiscence” is an atmospheric film noir thriller set in a near future in which climate change has left Miami underwater and sharply divided by wealth. Violence includes a couple of big shootouts and chases. People are also tortured, killed and die via suicide and overdose; a child is abducted. There’s occasional strong language (“s---,” “a--,” “whore”) and some sexual activity (flirting, kissing passionately and making love). Substance use/abuse is a big part of the story: One character is known for alcohol dependence, and another is a recovering drug addict. Despite the story’s darker elements, it also encourages empathy and perseverance. The film marks the directorial debut of writer-producer Lisa Joy (“Westworld”) and stars Hugh Jackman, Thandiwe Newton and Rebecca Ferguson. (116 minutes)
The Kissing Booth 3
(TV-14)
Age 13+
Lightweight threequel has language, drinking, and sex.
“The Kissing Booth 3” is the third installment in the rom-com series that’s based on the e-book by Beth Reekles. The film picks up where the last movie left off, but new viewers won’t need that context to understand this movie. During the summer before college, four teens move into a beach house together, where they throw major parties that involve alcohol (some teens appear drunk), and two couples share rooms. Two of the main characters seem about to have sex in two separate scenes, and there’s some kissing and petty jealousies sprinkled throughout the film. Teens engage in potentially risky activities like cliff jumping, skydiving, go-kart racing (with crashes) and swimming with sharks. In one scene, a character hits another in the face with a volleyball and gets punched in return. Language includes “s---,”
“b----es,” “hell,” “screw you,” “damn,” “a--hole,” “son of a b----,” a bleeped “f---” and “the eff,” “freaking,” “stupid,” “jerk” and “God.” Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney star.
(113 minutes)
The Smartest Kids in the World (Unrated)
Age 13+
U.S. teens test their skills abroad in school debate doc.
“The Smartest Kids in the World” is a documentary based on Amanda Ripley’s best-selling same-named book about four ethnically diverse American teens who choose to study abroad. Each is in search of an education that may be more challenging than what’s offered to them in the United States. The countries they select — Finland, South Korea, the Netherlands and Switzerland — consistently have high rankings in the areas of mathematics, reading, and science. References and images include patrols of school halls and campuses to secure safety and use of metal detectors to enter schools. Language includes use of the word “stupid” and the expression “killing it.” There are positive messages about student empowerment in education, the importance of being a critical thinker, and the willingness to try new things. (105 minutes)
