Available on HBO Max.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (TV-PG)

Streaming

Age 8+

Chilling mystery series is lots of fun, has some scares.

“Secrets of Sulphur Springs” is a mystery/horror series about the disappearance of a young girl and her subsequent haunting of a hotel. Scares are mild, and supposed evidence of a haunting includes finicky electricity in a house, cold spots, doors opening and closing on their own and objects falling without obvious cause. The young characters are visibly rattled by the experience. The fact that both adults and kids keep secrets is necessary to advance the plot but does leave them weighing the repercussions of doing so, which gives families an opening for talking about issues like honesty and forgiveness. This gripping series invites family viewing with content that scares just enough but not too much — but even so, parents should gauge its suitability for kids who are sensitive to spooky stuff. (Roughly half-hour episodes)

Available on the Disney Channel and Disney Plus.

Finding Ohana (TV-G)

Streaming

Age 9+

Fun Hawaii adventure celebrates culture; peril, language.

“Finding Ohana” celebrates Hawaiian language and culture in an adventure tale about two siblings discovering their family heritage and forging their own identities. The pair embark on a treasure hunt that sends them and two friends into perilous situations involving venomous spider bites, boiling lava pits, steep cliffs, tumbling waterfalls, collapsing floors, falling rocks and frightening spirits known as nightmarchers. Perhaps the most intense scene is when a teen nearly drowns and needs CPR. In other sequences, tweens race through city traffic and buildings on bikes in a geocaching race, and an elderly man falls and breaks a rib soon after suffering a heart attack. Historical recreations show pirates dueling with swords and knives; skeletons discovered in their place suggest they all perished. Expect a bit of sibling quarreling, as well as teen flirtation that ends with a single kiss. The characters show each other compassion in various ways. Language includes name-calling (lots of “butt”-related terms), anatomical humor/references (“balls,” “nips” for nipples, “bunghole,” “turd,” etc.), and other terms like “crap,” “suck,” “a--,” “God,” “stupid,” “jeez” and “hell.” (123 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

Penguin Bloom (TV-14)

Streaming

Age 13+

True‌ ‌story‌ ‌about‌ ‌trauma, ‌ ‌grief‌ ‌is‌ ‌intense‌ ‌but‌ ‌uplifting.

“Penguin Bloom” is an emotional drama based on the true story of Sam Bloom (Naomi Watts) and her family’s journey toward healing after she has a debilitating accident. Helping them in the process is an abandoned magpie they adopt and care for. The accident is shown through a series of flashbacks and involves Sam falling off a balcony, screaming and landing on a concrete patio below, where a pool of blood forms around her head. She’s rushed away in an ambulance, and viewers hear her groaning. She’s later confined to a wheelchair, depressed; she occasionally acts out, breaking things in the house and reacting angrily to friends and family. The drama, and the effect the accident has on her husband and three young boys, is emotionally taxing, but characters also demonstrate courage and compassion. Language includes “s---,” “poo,” “farts,” “spew,” “spastic” and “jeez.” As Sam’s husband helps her bathe and dress, she’s shown in her underwear and naked from the waist up from behind. Characters drink wine and talk about giving up drinking temporarily. Sam accuses her mom of being “drunk and emotional” at a lunch. (95 minutes)

Available on Netflix.