Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG)

Age 7+

Superior sequel with slapstick violence pokes fun at itself.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” is an edgy, action-packed sequel, loosely based on Beatrix Potter’s books, with plenty of comic violence that may prove too much for younger kids. Although Peter (voiced by James Corden) has learned from the mistakes of the first movie — he now protects Mr. McGregor’s (Domhnall Gleeson) tomato garden, stopping others from stealing the produce — he falls in with a gang of criminal animals. This leads to various violent altercations, including punching and kicking people in the face, although there is no sense of any lasting injuries. Animals are seen caged in a pet store, and in another scene humans attempt to capture and hurt the rabbits. There is an unsettling moment when a pig is hung by the waist with a rope, though it turns out to be a prank on Peter. The language is mild, but a character is called a “sissy.” Bea (Rose Byrne) almost succumbs to selling her stories about Peter after she is offered a lot of money, and even a movie adaptation. But she decides, after much temptation, not to give up her morals for materialistic goods. One of the rabbits is seen eating sweets and subsequently has a druglike experience. When she goes without, she even suffers withdrawal symptoms. Although many of the characters stray from what’s right, they eventually realize the error of their ways. (85 minutes)

Wish Dragon (PG)

Streaming

Age 8+

China-set animated comedy has great messages, some scares.

Wish Dragon” is an animated movie produced by Jackie Chan and set in China that has positive messages about valuing what’s really important in life. There’s also some violence that could frighten or disturb very young viewers. Animated characters fall from great heights and plunge into a river. Characters die and are brought back to life. There are chases and fights, and people are kicked, thrown off rooftops and more. A melancholy flashback tells the tale of a man who wasted his life on the pursuit of power, then died alone. The story contrasts close-knit families from modest backgrounds to wealthy, powerful families whose members are lonely or forced to do unfulfilling work. The lesson is that friendship, human connection and selfless service to others are what give meaning to life, rather than fame or great wealth. The main character embodies both humility and compassion, but he also skips school and tells little lies to his mother. Kids may learn about Chinese culture and lifestyle and/or see their own traditions and culture reflected in aspects of this film. Language is limited to “crap,” “jeez,” “shut up” and childish insults. There’s a gag involving someone drinking out of a toilet and another in which kids eat the legs of their dearly departed pet chicken. In one party scene, adults drink wine and champagne, and a woman flirts with a man and kisses him when he slaps her on the hip. (102 minutes)

Loki (TV-14)

Streaming

Age 11+

Charming romp through time has lots of action violence.

Loki” is a series set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” (consider that your spoiler alert) about the trickster god featured in many Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) finds himself once again in big trouble, this time with the Time Variants Authority, a powerful but bureaucratic organization that exists to ensure that people stay in their set timelines, to keep the universe in order. Owen Wilson co-stars as Mobius, a time detective who takes a chance on his impish prisoner; together, they set out to solve time crimes. Expect lots of comic book-style action violence, including stabbings, disintegrations and hand-to-hand combat. Many of Loki’s kills from previous films are replayed, as well as Thanos’s brutal destruction. “Dammit” is heard, and in one scene Loki is briefly nude after his outfit is disintegrated, but all sensitive body parts are covered. (40-50 minute episodes)

Sweet Tooth (TV-14)

Streaming

Age 13+

Fantasy adventure series has violence, children in peril.

Sweet Tooth” is an action-adventure series based on a limited series graphic novel of the same title. It follows the story of a young boy (Christian Convery) born as a half-deer, half-human hybrid in a post-apocalyptic world. Characters fight, shoot at and stab each other. Some are killed in battle, but dead bodies are not seen on screen. Children’s lives are put in danger, and there is mention of children being killed. Cursing includes “s---” and “a--.” Positive messages include themes of family, friendship and environmentalism. (Eight episodes: 37 to 53 minutes each)

