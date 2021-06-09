In area theaters.
Wish Dragon (PG)
Streaming
Age 8+
China-set animated comedy has great messages, some scares.
“Wish Dragon” is an animated movie produced by Jackie Chan and set in China that has positive messages about valuing what’s really important in life. There’s also some violence that could frighten or disturb very young viewers. Animated characters fall from great heights and plunge into a river. Characters die and are brought back to life. There are chases and fights, and people are kicked, thrown off rooftops and more. A melancholy flashback tells the tale of a man who wasted his life on the pursuit of power, then died alone. The story contrasts close-knit families from modest backgrounds to wealthy, powerful families whose members are lonely or forced to do unfulfilling work. The lesson is that friendship, human connection and selfless service to others are what give meaning to life, rather than fame or great wealth. The main character embodies both humility and compassion, but he also skips school and tells little lies to his mother. Kids may learn about Chinese culture and lifestyle and/or see their own traditions and culture reflected in aspects of this film. Language is limited to “crap,” “jeez,” “shut up” and childish insults. There’s a gag involving someone drinking out of a toilet and another in which kids eat the legs of their dearly departed pet chicken. In one party scene, adults drink wine and champagne, and a woman flirts with a man and kisses him when he slaps her on the hip. (102 minutes)
Available on Netflix.
Loki (TV-14)
Streaming
Age 11+
Charming romp through time has lots of action violence.
“Loki” is a series set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” (consider that your spoiler alert) about the trickster god featured in many Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) finds himself once again in big trouble, this time with the Time Variants Authority, a powerful but bureaucratic organization that exists to ensure that people stay in their set timelines, to keep the universe in order. Owen Wilson co-stars as Mobius, a time detective who takes a chance on his impish prisoner; together, they set out to solve time crimes. Expect lots of comic book-style action violence, including stabbings, disintegrations and hand-to-hand combat. Many of Loki’s kills from previous films are replayed, as well as Thanos’s brutal destruction. “Dammit” is heard, and in one scene Loki is briefly nude after his outfit is disintegrated, but all sensitive body parts are covered. (40-50 minute episodes)
Available on Disney Plus.
Sweet Tooth (TV-14)
Streaming
Age 13+
Fantasy adventure series has violence, children in peril.
“Sweet Tooth” is an action-adventure series based on a limited series graphic novel of the same title. It follows the story of a young boy (Christian Convery) born as a half-deer, half-human hybrid in a post-apocalyptic world. Characters fight, shoot at and stab each other. Some are killed in battle, but dead bodies are not seen on screen. Children’s lives are put in danger, and there is mention of children being killed. Cursing includes “s---” and “a--.” Positive messages include themes of family, friendship and environmentalism. (Eight episodes: 37 to 53 minutes each)
Available on Netflix.
