Age 7+

“ The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run ” is a buddy road-trip musical that marks the third feature film based on the long-running TV show /franchise. SpongeBob (voiced by Tom Kenny) continues to be a wellspring of optimism and innocence in an underwater world full of comically self-absorbed narcissists, money-hungry bosses and cranky co-workers. That said, this time, the villains are a bit more menacing than usual and, in addition to cartoon violence, there’s a live-action fire-shooting zombie leader (Danny Trejo) who tries to knife the heroes before burning to ash. SpongeBob and Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) must also discover their courage to do what’s right in environments that make it easy to go along with what’s wrong. The two besties gamble and party all night in the Lost City of Atlantic City, with SpongeBob ripping his clothes off and one character observing Patrick passed out in a pool of what appears to be vomit (although it turns out it’s only drool). Background characters also appear to be drinking alcoholic beverages. As is often mentioned about this series, there’s insulting language (“dumb,” “losers”) and attitudes directed at the two best friends. But even those who are typically exasperated with SpongeBob profess their love and admiration for their square buddy, who exemplifies how to be a true friend. (91 minutes)

Age 8+

Age 14+

“Moxie,” which is based on Jennifer Mathieu’s YA novel, is an upbeat coming-of-age dramedy directed by Amy Poehler (who also co-stars). It has strong feminist messages, as well as some mature content. Teens drink during a raucous house party scene, and there’s another sequence in which main character Vivian (Hadley Robinson) has too much champagne and throws up in front of her mom. Nobody faces serious consequences for the partying, and the film positions most of the teen characters as responsible and well-intentioned even as they experiment with drinking and sex and do iffy things like sneak into a business after dark, steal a trophy from the school principal and deface school property. Boys tease girls and touch them without consent, including slaps on the butt and pulling them down on their laps, and the boys use sexual language to describe their female classmates: “most bangable,” “best a--,” “hottest selfie,” “best rack,” “MILF,” and “the c-word.” Other language includes “f---,” “s---,” “a--holes,” “b----,” “d---,” “dyke,” “Jesus Christ” and more. Characters kiss, and there’s one scene in which two characters make out in a car and talk about having sex at a later time. Teen girls show courage and teamwork in standing up to their school’s long-held but sexist traditions, which are actively ignored by most teachers and administrators. The girls also call out racism and other prejudices in the course of their activism, and one girl finally feels supported enough to tell the story of how she was raped. The movie’s main message is that all people should be treated respectfully and equally regardless of gender or skin color, and that sexist behavior and gender stereotypes have no place in contemporary society. (111 minutes)