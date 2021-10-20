“Ron’s Gone Wrong” is an animated adventure about an

11-year-old boy named Barney (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer) who receives a “defective” robot named Ron (Zach Galifianakis) as a birthday present. Together, they write their own code about friendship that makes Ron one of a kind. The movie explores issues of class (Barney is the last person in his school to get a B-bot) and the proliferation of technology, social media and screen time among tweens and teens. While there’s little in the way of violence or scariness, you can expect instances of school bullying (a boy is even ridiculed while on the toilet) and brief moments of light peril as a team infiltrates a company to save the day. There’s also some rude language (“sucks,” “freakin’,” etc.) and bathroom humor, including a meme about a “Poop Girl” and a toy plastic unicorn that “poops” glittery slime. The movie stresses the importance of real-life friendships, of accepting others who aren’t like you and of

family-wide compassion, empathy and teamwork. Olivia Colman co-stars as Barney’s grandma, and Ed Helms voices his dad. (107 minutes)