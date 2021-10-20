In theaters.
Dune (PG-13)
Age 13+
Lots of fighting in vivid but long sci-fi adaptation.
“Dune” is based on Frank Herbert’s epic 1965 novel (previously adapted for the big screen in 1984 and for TV in 2000). It covers the first half of the book and stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Sci-fi/action violence includes lots of fighting, both on the battlefield and one-on-one, with guns, knives and other weapons. There are also beheadings and explosions, and characters are stabbed and/or cut open, poisoned and eaten by worms. A little bit of blood is shown and characters die. There’s kissing and partial male nudity (no sensitive body parts shown). Infrequent language includes
“s---,” “a--,” and “hell.” The story is about a drug known as “spice,” but it’s more of a thing for everyone to fight over than a real drug. While this (long) movie isn’t without its flaws, director Denis Villeneuve gives it a languid smoothness that makes for an enthralling tale.
(155 minutes)
In theaters and available on HBO Max.
The French Dispatch (R)
Age 15+
Nostalgic tribute to expat writers has nudity, language.
“The French Dispatch” is a comedy about the staff of a fictional 20th-century American newspaper’s magazine supplement, which is headquartered in the (also fictional) French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé. The movie features writer-director Wes Anderson’s iconic art direction, dark humor and melancholic themes. Unlike some of Anderson’s younger-skewing movies, this film includes full-frontal nudity (nonsexual), a couple of stylized love scenes (partial nudity, but nothing more than kissing is shown), strong language (“f---,” “c---sucker,” “motherf---er,” etc.), lots of smoking and drinking and some scenes of violence (shootouts, a prison brawl and more). A tribute to the camaraderie of the newsroom, it stars a huge ensemble of award-winning actors, some of whom are Anderson regulars (Owen Wilson, Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Anjelica Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Saoirse Ronan, Willem Dafoe, etc.) and some who are working with him for the first time (Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss and more). (103 minutes)
In theaters.
Muppets Haunted Mansion (TV-PG)
Streaming
Age 8+
Spooky musical special is as good as the Muppets get.
“Muppets Haunted Mansion” is an hour-long special inspired by the famous Disneyland ride. It follows Muppets Gonzo and Pepe as they attempt to stay in a haunted mansion overnight. Will Arnett (doing a take on Vincent Price) plays the mansion’s “ghost host,” and tons of celebs make cameos — including John Stamos, Darren Criss, Yvette Nicole Brown and many more). As on the ride, gravestones come alive, and the deceased’s deaths are explained in comic ways. Other spooky moments and images may be hard for younger or more scare-sensitive kids, including a red-eyed, screaming puppet goat. But for families who like their fun a little on the creepy side, this is a great watch-together option for Halloween. (52 minutes)
Available on Disney Plus.
