Available on DVD and various streaming platforms.

Angela's Christmas Wish (TV-Y)

Streaming

Age 6+

Some emotional intensity in uplifting Ireland-set sequel.

“Angela’s Christmas Wish” continues the adventures of the animated characters inspired by novelist Frank McCourt. References are made to the first film, “Angela’s Christmas,” but you don’t have to have seen it to appreciate this sequel. Set in Limerick, Ireland, in 1913, the movie’s setting and conditions could feel unfamiliar or even a bit sad to very young viewers, and there are some emotional scenes. But the ending is happy for all of the characters, including main character Angela (voiced by Lucy O’Connell) and her siblings. The contrast between the circumstances of Angela’s poor family/neighbors and those of the wealthy family of the local vet is evident, but the message here is that money doesn’t buy happiness, just as scarcity doesn’t necessarily bring misery. Angela and her siblings make do with very little, but they have rich imaginations demonstrate resourcefulness and generosity, and are clearly well loved. Angela and her brother try raising money by singing in a local pub, and they face potential dangers when they try to sneak onto a boat, but the film has no seriously scary or iffy content. Language includes “Holy mother of Mary,” “scaredy-cat” and “mother of God.” (47 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

Safety (PG)

Streaming

Age 11+

Emotional, intense, inspiring true tale of family, teamwork.

“Safety” handles mature topics, including drug addiction and unreliable parents, but is ultimately very inspiring and appropriate for older tweens. A mom with a substance dependency takes her kids’ money and then spends time in prison and rehab. Her 11-year-old son, Fay (Thaddeus J. Mixson), ends up in foster care. Another mother and child are shown crying as they’re torn apart by a foster-care representative. When Fay’s older brother, Ray (Jay Reeves), takes him in, he discovers how hard things have been for Fay and that he’s years behind in school. The film shows the devastating impact of poverty and drugs, and there’s some emotional intensity, including scenes in which Ray loses his temper with Fay or when their mother breaks down in tears. Ray, a talented college athlete, wants to step up to give Fay a home and become the role model his brother needs, but he puts his own future on the line to do so. His coaches, teammates, girlfriend and community help him, showing the value of teamwork and the joy and loyalty of friendship. Language includes “damn,” “dope,” “pee” and “hell”; violence is mostly limited to the football field. College students drink out of red plastic cups at a party. (120 minutes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Saved by the Bell (TV-14)

Streaming

Age 13+

Self-mocking sitcom reboot has a diverse, charming cast.

“Saved by the Bell” is a reboot of the original late 1980s/early ‘90s kids’ sitcom. It brings back a few of the original characters (nice to see you again, Slater and Jessie!), now middle-aged adults, and introduces a new cast of young characters, who are diverse in terms of race, ethnicity, gender identity, body type and socioeconomic status. These differences are discussed honestly, and no one is mocked for being who they are. A transgender character is one of the most popular students at school, and a talented girl plays football on the boys’ team. Rich, privileged students are helped to understand that others come from a more marginalized background, and they take care to give these classmates the help they need to succeed. Sexual content is more mature than in the original show: Along with flirting, dating, kissing and references to girlfriends/boyfriends, there are jokes about “nudie photos,” “porno” and “skinny-dipping.” One character tells another she’s “d---matized” by an attractive classmate. Language includes “a--,” “hell,” “damn” and “b----,” as well as “sucks,” “d---” and “crappy.” In an off-screen prank, one character is said to have “drugged” another’s toothpaste to make him late to school. Adults are present and caring, including a principal who genuinely wants his students to succeed and a coach and counselor who are ready to provide any help students need. (10 roughly half-hour episodes)

Available on Peacock.