A Journal for Jordan
(PG-13)
Age 13+
Emotional memoir doesn’t translate to film; sex, war scenes.
“A Journal for Jordan” is director Denzel Washington’s adaptation of former New York Times editor Dana Canedy’s (Chanté Adams) memoir. It tells the story of her late partner, U.S. Army Sgt. Charles King (Michael B. Jordan), who, while deployed post-9/11, wrote in a journal for their unborn and then-baby son, Jordan. Expect depictions of military violence — an explosion kills Charles and severely injures others in his unit — as well as footage from 9/11 of the planes hitting the twin towers. There are also several scenes of Dana and Charles flirting, kissing and eventually making love (his bare butt and both their bare shoulders and sides are visible). While the film’s director and leads are Black, Dana’s life centers on White best friends, and the issue of colorism is explored: Light-skinned Jordan’s Blackness is disputed (or ridiculed) by classmates. Occasional strong language includes “s---,” “b----,” allusions to the n-word and more. Families can discuss the importance of communication, empathy and perseverance, the enduring legacy of lost loved ones, and how letters and journals can keep a person’s beliefs alive.
(131 minutes)
The Matrix Resurrections (R)
Age 15+
Promising sequel devolves into mindless action movie.
“The Matrix Resurrections” is the long-awaited (but underwhelming) fourth Matrix movie, the first since 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions.” Expect effects-heavy action violence, including lots of guns and shooting; fighting, kicking and punching; bloody wounds (a throat is sliced and a character spits blood); and explosions, chases and unsettling “dreamy” visual effects (a man’s mouth vanishes, etc.). Characters jump from high buildings, becoming “human bombs” and smashing into things below. People wake up partly naked in goop-filled chambers, but nothing explicit is shown. Language includes two uses of “f---,” plus several uses of “s---” and sporadic uses of other words. Main character Neo/Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) drinks clear liquor from a bottle, and other characters sip a martini or smoke cigarettes. (136 minutes)
The King's Man (R)
Age 16+
Violent, overlong “Kingsman” prequel is wildly inconsistent.
“The King’s Man” is a prequel to the two witty but extremely violent comics-based Kingsman movies. It’s set in the early 1900s and, like the other films, has tons of over-the-top fighting and action violence, with lots of blood and some gore. Expect to see guns and shooting, sword fighting, knife fighting, death, drowning, children in peril, violence against goats and disturbing imagery of war and a concentration camp. Language includes many uses of “f---,” plus German and Scottish versions of “s---,” “b-----d,” etc. There’s an incriminating sex film in which a woman is shown stripping and performing simulated oral sex (seen from a distance; nonexplicit). There’s also passionate kissing, strong sex-related dialogue and innuendo, a sexual gesture, shirtless males and more. Adults drink socially, and the main character drinks heavily and gets drunk following a death. Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Djimon Hounsou and Gemma Arterton star.
(131 minutes)
Common Sense Media helps families make smart media choices. Go to commonsensemedia.org for age-based and educational ratings and reviews for movies, games, apps, TV shows, websites and books.