“Sing 2” is the sequel to 2016’s popular animated musical comedy “Sing.” Matthew McConaughey returns as the voice of Buster Moon, the starry-eyed koala theater director who, this time around, tries to stage a show at the glamorous Crystal Theater. But it will only work if he can convince the biggest pop star in the world (Bono, in his animation debut) to come out of retirement. Characters use some insult words (“stupid,” “loser,” etc.), there are moments of slapstick action and a couple of scenes are violent/scary, such as when a main character is nearly thrown off a balcony and later is pushed off a ledge (but saved at the last minute). A few conversations involve a supporting character’s grief over the loss of his dead wife. A married couple kisses and embraces briefly, and two characters flirt with love interests. Like the original, the sequel features dozens of hit classic and contemporary songs and has themes of teamwork, perseverance and following your dreams. Most of the original cast members reprise their roles, including Reese Witherspoon, Nick Kroll, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly and Taron Egerton. New additions Bobby Cannavale, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Eric André, and Chelsea Peretti help round out the cast. (112 minutes)