“Gossip Girl” is a reboot of the teen drama series that aired on network TV from 2007 to 2012. None of the original characters appear in the reboot, but it is set in the same elite private schools and follows a group of wealthy teens whose exploits are gossiped about online. Since “Gossip Girl”-the-second is now made by a cable network, expect the iffy content to be ratcheted up: more sex and skin, more language, more substance abuse. Characters vape, drink heavily at clubs and pop pills; one character apparently takes prescription drugs frequently, mixing stimulants and depressants freely to cope with school. In one scene, teens take pills at a club, and pass them to each other by kissing. Characters have sex with moaning and movements; a typical scene shows a teen girl pulling up her dress and pushing down her boyfriend to give her oral sex; we don’t see any nudity but we watch her face as she moans and gasps. Cursing includes “f---” and “s---,” and many characters talk insultingly about those with less money, calling them “sad” and bringing attention to their non-designer clothing. Speaking of which, brands are everywhere, as are logos and labels: Uber, Louis Vuitton, Net-a-Porter, the list goes on. We see nonstop examples of luxury, from expensive cars to huge city apartments. The cast is more diverse than in the original, with characters of color as well as characters who vary in their sexual identities, but all are rich and privileged, and often very mean and flawed. (Roughly hour-long episodes)