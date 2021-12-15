“Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” is a delightful documentary about the creation, evolution and legacy of the classic children’s TV show. It’s an inspiring story about a handful of people who had a vision to provide educational equity for underserved communities, rallying lawmakers, politicians, creatives, child psychologists, celebrities and networks to make it happen. It offers insight into how the team’s commitment to having a diverse cast may have contributed to more inclusive perspectives in the United States. Kids and teens who love the show might be disappointed that there’s not much here from more recent iterations of “Sesame Street”: Most of the origin story and action takes place in the 1960s through the 1980s. (Elmo doesn’t even make an appearance.) The film’s peek behind the curtain includes hearing Oscar the Grouch and Big Bird using mild curse words (“hell,” “damn”) and joking about sex in silly, off-the-cuff moments. And Jim Henson’s early Muppets are comically violent in commercials: They’re blown up, branded and run over by a stagecoach (though usually shown as fine afterward). There’s footage from the ’60s that shows people smoking, as was accurate for the era, and at one point a Muppet seems to take a swig of alcohol. (107 minutes)