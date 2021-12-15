At area theaters.
Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (G)
Streaming
Age 5+
Holiday special about helping strangers has light lessons.
“Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase” is a holiday special based on the “Madagascar” movies. There are spoken references to Christmas and symbols referring to Hanukkah in this New York City-set cartoon. There’s also mild peril when characters bang into stuff, fall off things, but no aggressive behavior. Expect themes of being naughty and nice: being good to get rewarded vs. being good to be good. This show has a pretty diverse cast of humans and voice actors, though men definitely get more talking time than women. (23 minutes)
Available on Hulu.
Rumble (PG)
Streaming
Age 7+
Charming WWE-produced wrestling comedy is a champ.
“Rumble” is a slapstick animated wrestling comedy (produced by WWE Studios, among others) featuring giant but largely not scary monsters. With very little iffy content, it transforms and pokes fun at what may worry some parents about the sport. Because the wrestlers are large, unrealistic creatures, they seem much more likely to endure the hard hits and pile drivers that happen in the ring. Some characters, including muscle-bound champion Tentacular (voiced with relish by Terry Crews), have pretty oversize egos and exchange over-the-top smack talk. By contrast, the main characters — human teen Winnie (Geraldine Viswanathan) and underdog monster Steve (Will Arnett) — are humble, demonstrating strengths like perseverance. What all three have in common, though, is trying to figure out how to step out of the shadow of former legends in their sport who were idolized in their city. The story begins nine years after deaths of these big names, so there is a theme of loss, but characters are no longer grieving. There’s notable positive diversity throughout, including strong, smart women and people of color. (104 minutes)
Available on Paramount Plus.
Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street (PG)
Streaming
Age 10+
Excellent documentary about TV classic gets a little salty.
“Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” is a delightful documentary about the creation, evolution and legacy of the classic children’s TV show. It’s an inspiring story about a handful of people who had a vision to provide educational equity for underserved communities, rallying lawmakers, politicians, creatives, child psychologists, celebrities and networks to make it happen. It offers insight into how the team’s commitment to having a diverse cast may have contributed to more inclusive perspectives in the United States. Kids and teens who love the show might be disappointed that there’s not much here from more recent iterations of “Sesame Street”: Most of the origin story and action takes place in the 1960s through the 1980s. (Elmo doesn’t even make an appearance.) The film’s peek behind the curtain includes hearing Oscar the Grouch and Big Bird using mild curse words (“hell,” “damn”) and joking about sex in silly, off-the-cuff moments. And Jim Henson’s early Muppets are comically violent in commercials: They’re blown up, branded and run over by a stagecoach (though usually shown as fine afterward). There’s footage from the ’60s that shows people smoking, as was accurate for the era, and at one point a Muppet seems to take a swig of alcohol. (107 minutes)
Available on HBO Max.
