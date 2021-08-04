At area theaters; also available on HBO Max.
Jellystone (TV-Y)
Streaming
Age 6+
Yogi’s crew returns with silly stories, cartoonish violence.
“Jellystone” is a series that features classic Hanna-Barbera characters Yogi Bear (voiced by Jeff Bergman), Boo Boo (C.H. Greenblatt), Huckleberry Hound (Jim Conroy), Snagglepuss (Dana Snyder) and more. Like the original cartoons starring this crew, there’s cartoon violence and scariness throughout. Characters whack each other on the head, are crushed by a giant ape, etc. Some episodes end ambiguously, and it’s not clear whether characters escape peril. Characters argue and sometimes call each other names like “dumb.” Additional language includes “butt,” “heck” and “dang.” Romance isn’t a major part of the plot, but there are some body part jokes, mentions of dating/finding a character attractive, and a recurring bare-chested male character. While the characters are generally well-meaning, they’re not exactly role models. (11-minute episodes)
Available on HBO Max.
Spidey and His Amazing Friends (TV-Y7)
Streaming
Age 4+
Kid Spideys solve crimes in action series for preschool set.
“Spidey and His Amazing Friends” is a preschool series about kid versions of three Spider-People (Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and Miles Morales — a.k.a. Spidey, Ghost Spider and Spin). Confused yet? Don’t worry. It’s really all about three friends gathering clues to solve crimes using both extra-special Spidey technology and non-superhero skills, like working together and developing patience. Villains are ever-present, like Doc Ock and Rhino, but the Spideys are lucky to have the help of other Marvel Universe buddies such as Black Panther (who shows up to bring vibranium to the local museum). While it’s super-softened for the preschool crowd, characters are in peril and there’s lots of action. Villains throw things, but no one gets hit or hurt. Villains also get “webbed,” wrapped in webs and incapacitated. The whole “Marvel Babies” concept may be a little odd for parents, and more cynical viewers might see the show as a way to get even younger kids interested in the vast, lucrative Marvel franchise. But overall the show is charming, well-paced and a solid choice for younger siblings who aren’t ready for the movies or more mature cartoons.
(22-minute episodes)
Available on Disney Plus
Vivo (PG)
Streaming
Age 6+
Touching musical about family and love has a little peril.
“Vivo” is a touching animated musical about a one-of-a-kind singing kinkajou (voiced by Lin-Manuel Miranda) who has a great life in Havana with acclaimed aging bandleader Andrés (Cuban musician Juan de Marcos González). When Andrés dies unexpectedly, Vivo decides he must travel from Cuba to Miami to find his friend’s former musical partner/the one who got away. Viewers who are already fans of Miranda’s work will enjoy his signature hip-hop and Latin-music-inspired soundtrack. The movie has a few moments of sadness and peril, including when a dog calls Vivo tasty and chases after him and when Vivo and Andrés’ grandniece, Gabi (Ynairaly Simo), travel through the Everglades on their own and have to deal with an unexpected storm and a killer python, as well as a lovesick spoonbill who’d rather die than face a mate-less future. Friends argue and a girl deceives her mother, but there are ultimately clear messages of courage, empathy, teamwork and the transformational power of love. (98 minutes)
Available on Netflix.
