“Spidey and His Amazing Friends” is a preschool series about kid versions of three Spider-People (Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and Miles Morales — a.k.a. Spidey, Ghost Spider and Spin). Confused yet? Don’t worry. It’s really all about three friends gathering clues to solve crimes using both extra-special Spidey technology and non-superhero skills, like working together and developing patience. Villains are ever-present, like Doc Ock and Rhino, but the Spideys are lucky to have the help of other Marvel Universe buddies such as Black Panther (who shows up to bring vibranium to the local museum). While it’s super-softened for the preschool crowd, characters are in peril and there’s lots of action. Villains throw things, but no one gets hit or hurt. Villains also get “webbed,” wrapped in webs and incapacitated. The whole “Marvel Babies” concept may be a little odd for parents, and more cynical viewers might see the show as a way to get even younger kids interested in the vast, lucrative Marvel franchise. But overall the show is charming, well-paced and a solid choice for younger siblings who aren’t ready for the movies or more mature cartoons.

(22-minute episodes)