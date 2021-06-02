“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” is the third “Conjuring” horror movie based on the “true case files” of real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. It’s the eighth movie overall in the “Conjuring Universe” series. Violence is on par with other films in the franchise: Expect jump-scares, stabbing and slicing, lots of blood, characters hit with flying objects, a heart attack, scary demons and icky monsters, a sledgehammer attack and more. Couples kiss in more than one scene, and language includes a use of “s---,” a use of “hell” and exclamatory uses of “Jesus Christ,” and “God.” A supporting character drinks several beers and tries to get others to drink with him, and there’s dialogue about being “a drunk.” This movie is a little less effective overall than the previous films, but the characters and story make it worth a look for mature horror hounds. (112 minutes)