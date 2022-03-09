Available on Netflix; also in theaters.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Streaming

Age 8+

Lots of fun, pranks, and attitude in book-based series.

“Big Nate” is an animated TV series based on Lincoln Peirce’s hit book and comic series. Just like in the books, TV’s Nate doesn’t like school, is always getting detentions, and tries to pull of pranks on his unsuspecting teachers. Nate enjoys getting in trouble and flouts the authority of his teachers (though sometimes it seems justified). While Nate is generally kindhearted and is a supportive friend, parents that prefer media with an unimpeachable lead role model should skip this one. There is some slapstick violence and off-screen fighting and other violence that is implied with sound effects. While no offending language is used, characters insult each other and sometimes make jokes based on stereotypes. There area some mean characters, including teachers who insult kids and punish them physically. While not in every episode, some storylines revolve around Nate’s forever crush on classmate Jenny. (Eight 23-minute episodes)

Available on Paramount Plus.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Streaming

Age 10+

Pixar coming-of-age tale explores puberty and parent issues.

“Turning Red” is Pixar’s coming-of-age adventure set in early-2000s Toronto about Meilin “Mei” Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a Chinese Canadian teen who unleashes a literal red panda when she starts going through puberty. The panda transformation — which can sometimes be intense and leads to both unintended and purposeful damage/destruction — is definitely a metaphor for adolescence, and the movie skews more toward an older tween/early teen audience than many of Pixar’s other films. The story centers the city’s Chinatown community where Mei lives and features an authentically diverse cast. With puberty/adolescence at the heart of the action, expect references to celebrity crushes, discussions of “hotness,” and descriptions of the attractiveness of four singers (as well as another older teen) and their gyrating dance moves. Occasional mild/insult language includes “crap,” “freak,” “jerkwad,” “butthead,” etc. The film encourages curiosity, compassion, courage, self-control and teamwork, and families who watch together can discuss lots of issues afterward, from the importance of having honest conversations about puberty to the dangers of lying and keeping secrets and the need for both close friends and trusted adults. (100 minutes)

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Available on Disney Plus.

Streaming

Age 10+

Family-friendly adventure series has great role model.

“Theodosia” is a tween-friendly series set in the early 1900s about a young adventurer. ​​Lead character Theodosia (Eloise Little) makes good choices, is kind and models positive interactions with other people. There’s a bit of supernatural scariness, as well as creepy villains and some characters in peril (but everything ends up okay). Teens flirt with each other. Theodosia upends female stereotypes: She’s assertive and brave, and given the setting/era, her character is even more notable. There’s some diversity within the main cast and the show promotes courage, being curious and doing the right thing. (26 half-hour episodes)

Available on HBO Max.