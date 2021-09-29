In theaters and on demand.
Ada Twist, Scientist (TV-Y)
Streaming
Age 3+
Fun series sparks preschoolers’ interest in science.
“Ada Twist, Scientist” is a preschool TV series based on the popular books of the same name. The show is a good way to get preschoolers interested in science and offers great representation with a Black girl scientist as the lead. The characters are positive role models and want to help others. There’s not much iffy content other than parents talking about being in love and kissing each other briefly. Otherwise, “Ada Twist” is a fun way to spark mini-scientists’ curiosity. (Six half-hour episodes)
Available on Netflix.
The Croods: Family Tree (TV-Y7)
Streaming
Age 8+
Lackluster movie spinoff has rude slapstick humor
“The Croods: Family Tree” is a TV spinoff of The Croods movie franchise; it’s fairly similar to the movies, but without the excellent writing and humor that made the first movie shine. The series’ story line picks up where “The Croods: A New Age” left off: The Croods now live in a much less scary world, but they can’t shed their tendency to solve every problem with physical aggression. Expect slapstick fantasy violence throughout, much of which is intended to be funny, as well as some scary wild animals and high-intensity action. The punch-monkey characters, who communicate by hitting each other, are also back. While there’s no iffy language, there’s mean behavior and passive-aggressive exchanges throughout. Eep and Guy’s teenage romance continues to blossom and is a major plot point, but their attempts at physical affection are thwarted by family members. (Six 23-minute episodes)
Available on Hulu.
Wolfboy and the Everything Factory (TV-Y7)
Streaming
Age 8+
Fab fantasy adventure with great lessons about empathy.
“Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” is a lovely, delightful animated series about a boy who goes to boarding school and discovers a secret underground world. The characters and their experiences teach great
social-emotional lessons on topics such as empathy, and kids who feel like they don’t quite fit in are likely to see themselves in Wolfboy (who’s voiced by Kassian Shae Akhtar). That said, some kids may be upset by seeing Wolfboy get bullied at school: Other kids call him “weird” and laugh at his eccentricities. There are also expressions of dislike and mistrust between characters. And when Wolfboy goes to the magical underground Everything Factory, there are some moments of suspense and adventure, including some fantasy violence without weapons. (10 roughly half-hour episodes)
Available on Apple TV Plus.
