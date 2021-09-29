“The Addams Family 2” is the “family road-trip” sequel to 2019’s animated “The Addams Family.” Like that film, it’s not as scary as its live-action predecessors, but there’s no shortage of dark humor or cartoon violence. Wednesday (voice of Chloë Grace Moretz) is perpetually trying to kill/harm her brother Pugsley (Javon Walton), and she traps a man who hangs upside down over a cliff before presumably falling to his death. There are big explosions, characters in peril/held captive/sedated, human experimentation, fighting, an homage to the movie “Carrie” (with red paint instead of blood) and a destructive battle between gigantic monsters. Some of the creatures in the Addams’s world can look scary, and the family experiences some emotional moments when they’re told that Wednesday may not biologically be an Addams. Expect to hear insult language like “freak” and “weirdo,” as well as a few Addams-style endearments (like “murderous maternal instincts” and “witch”). Gomez (Oscar Isaac) and Morticia (Charlize Theron) continue to be depicted as caring parents who are very much in love (kissing, dancing and exchanging affectionate gestures and innuendoes fairly frequently). This movie also finds Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll) advising Pugsley on dating, resulting in some pretty cheesy pickup lines and flirting. A joke substitutes “tentacles” for “testicles.” Adult characters drink in a couple of scenes. Ultimately, the movie promotes communication, teamwork and the value of a family’s unconditional love. (92 minutes)