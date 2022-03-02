“The Batman” is a rebooted take on the iconic superhero. This Batman (Robert Pattinson) is conflicted and violent but also uses his head and learns as he goes along. The movie’s action violence is intense, with killings/dead bodies, guns and shooting, explosions/crashes, lots of fighting (punching, kicking, hitting with objects, choking, etc.), a severed thumb, violence against women, descriptions of upsetting events and more. Language isn’t constant but includes several uses of “s---,” “son of a b----,” “goddamn” and more. Characters kiss, there’s sex-related dialogue, and a woman is seen in her underwear as she dresses. Part of the plot revolves around a fictitious drug business; the drug consists of drops placed in the eyes (addicts are called “dropheads”). The movie is more diverse than previous takes on the Dark Knight, deals thoughtfully with the nature/cost of vengeance, touches on how social media can spread misinformation and, even with a nearly three-hour runtime, is one of the best Batman movies to date. (176 minutes)