Age 8+
Cartoon violence in movie based on popular franchise.
“Rabbids Invasion: Mission to Mars” is an animated movie based on the popular game/TV franchise. It centers on a uniquely intelligent Rabbid (a wild, rabbitlike creature) named Scribbles, who must find a way to stop an evil tech giant from blowing up Mars. It’s a silly movie with cartoon peril and violence throughout, such as a Rabbid flying around with a firework in its mouth or Rabbids running from aliens or stopping a nuclear bomb from going off. Robots also shoot lasers at Rabbids. Expect bathroom humor throughout, including fart jokes and Rabbids pulling pranks, like playing tic-tac-toe on the rear ends of other Rabbids. Adult human characters make two references to drinking. (70 minutes)
Available on Netflix.
Age 10+
Life lessons and lots of laughs in star-studded reboot.
“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” is the star-studded follow-up to the classic Disney Channel series “The Proud Family.” With most of the original cast returning — including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud and Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud — viewers can expect the same laugh-out-loud comedy, relatable stories and positive messages. This time around, however, the characters are dealing with issues more suited to tween and teen viewers, like puberty, dating, activism and expanded representation in gender identity and family makeup. Creators have taken care to give things a modern update that reflects the world in 2022 while maintaining the heart of the show that people loved years ago. Viewers can look forward to a very long list of celebrity guest stars, including Disney favorite Keke Palmer, singer Lizzo, actor Billy Porter and Olympic gymnasts Gabby Douglas and Laurie Hernandez, to name a few. (10 roughly half-hour episodes)
Available on Disney Plus.
Age 15+
Chaotic, overstuffed mess of a superhero story is violent.
“The Guardians of Justice” is a hybrid live-action/animated series about a group of superheroes led by Knight Hawk (Diamond Dallas Page). Violence is an issue in both formats and is as brutal in the live-action segments as in the animated ones, with combat, guns, bombs, explosions and dead, rotting bodies. A main character appears to die by suicide during a televised broadcast. Language is mature, too, with uses of “f---,” “s---,” “t---ies,” and more; characters also discuss sex and make crude references. A fictional street drug is discussed, and a character smokes a cigar. (7 roughly half-hour episodes)
Available on Netflix.
