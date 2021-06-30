“The Boss Baby: Family Business” is the sequel to 2017’s “The Boss Baby” — both of which are loosely based on Marla Frazee’s picture books. Adult brothers Tim (now voiced by James Marsden) and Ted Templeton (still Alec Baldwin) are once again lured into a Baby Corp. mission and must work through their differences to defeat a dangerous new villain. The series continues to emphasize the values of family, teamwork and communication. But, also as in the original, there are potentially frightening moments of peril/conflict, including chases, some destruction, mild bullying among children at a competitive school and fight scenes between babies (some of whom are, questionably, dressed as ninjas). The plot also includes a disturbing case of mass hypnotism and mind control. There’s a bit of potty and crying-baby humor, as well as a fixation on one character’s obsession with sweets/sugar. Characters occasionally use words like “butt,” “sucks,” “heck,” and “what the frittata.” In one brief moment, a pair of kids accidentally see/show their baby genitals (off camera) and scream in comical horror. Several lines are clearly aimed at adults, as they include references to movies like “Gladiator,” “The Shawshank Redemption,” “The Terminator,” “The Lord of the Rings,” etc. (107 minutes)