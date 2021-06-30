At area theaters; also available on Peacock Premium.
Tom and Jerry in New York (Rating)
Streaming
Age 6+
Recycled gags and violence don’t do this cartoon any favors.
“Tom and Jerry in New York” is a fast-paced, madcap cartoon with plenty of chase scenes and lots of cartoon violence. As expected in the Tom and Jerry universe, the cat, Tom, chases the mouse, Jerry — but in this show (like the 2021 movie), Tom is living large in a New York City hotel. High jinks in the big city involve a visit to the zoo, mayhem in Central Park, bagels with lox (both stolen and earned) and street vendor hot dogs (same). Slapstick violence is the mainstay; expect broken teeth, hammered heads, black eyes, electrocution, punched faces, falls from great heights and being painfully stuck in a grand piano. (7-minute episodes)
Available on HBO Max.
Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (TV-G)
Streaming
Age 6+
Mild but adult-oriented doc tells story of “Peanuts.”
“Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” is a documentary about “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz and his inspiration for the iconic comic strip’s characters. While the film is appropriate for young kids, it’s likely to have more appeal for adults. There’s not much iffy content, but a few upsetting real-life events are discussed: Schulz’s mother’s death, Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. The “Peanuts” characters appear throughout, and meanie Lucy directs some insults at Charlie Brown, as usual. (54 minutes)
Available on Apple TV Plus.
iCarly (TV-PG)
Streaming
Age 10+
Grown-up Nick classic leans heavily on nostalgia.
This reboot of “iCarly” follows the characters of the original show, all grown up as 20-somethings. The content is also more grown up compared to the original version, with more innuendo, language and alcohol. Characters reference “sleeping with” other characters and being “sexy,” they use words like “damn,” “a--” and “idiot,” and drink alcohol on screen (though not to excess). As in the original, there is a hefty dose of consumerism between the product placement and the characters’ focus on material things. The jokes have been updated to reflect 2021 sensibilities, but there’s still a bit of stereotype-based humor. (Roughly half-hour episodes)
Available on Paramount Plus.
