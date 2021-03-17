At area theaters.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years (TV-Y7)

Age 6+

Faithful SpongeBob prequel has same fun, slapstick humor.

“Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years” is a “SpongeBob SquarePants” spinoff series that follows younger versions of all the original characters while they’re at summer camp. The show’s humor, antics and tone are very reminiscent of the original, which makes “Kamp Koral” similarly appropriate for an elementary-aged group. Expect lots of slapstick violence used for laughs, rudeness and insults between characters, and gross-out humor. “Kamp Koral” stays true to the SpongeBob franchise; kids who love the absurd fun in the original will enjoy this prequel, too. (22-minute episodes)

Available on Paramount Plus.

Own the Room (TV-PG)

Age 10+

Inspiring global doc has messages of hope, perseverance.

The documentary “Own the Room” has overwhelmingly positive messages about young people’s potential to change the world. The film’s five subjects come from very different places yet face some of the same international crises, including climate change, poverty and social unrest. Some of these realities, glimpsed in TV footage and discussed by interviewees, could upset very young viewers. The five young entrepreneurs profiled have also all faced individual challenges, including family members who are ill or have physical disabilities, family separation, a lack of resources and racism. But rather than dwelling on the negative or giving in to despair, all five have launched businesses that aim to make a positive impact on others. They’ve each won a pitch competition in their respective countries and are now traveling to compete in the global event. They demonstrate courage and perseverance in making their dreams a reality, and the international competition makes it clear that they’re members of a resilient, enterprising, multilingual and globally oriented generation. The movie’s message is that background, race, nationality and gender shouldn’t limit a person’s potential. We can each make a difference on a local and even global level, and the film suggests that perhaps we should all be thinking about individual actions that can contribute to society at large. (91 minutes)

Available on Disney Plus.

My Beautiful Stutter (Unrated)

Age 10+

Moving stuttering doc has mentions of suicide, bullying.

“My Beautiful Stutter” is an excellent documentary that shows the challenges faced by children with stutters and demonstrates how they can thrive. It can be intense: There are multiple mentions of kids with stutters who have attempted self-harm or have suicidal ideations. Several children tell stories about being verbally and physically bullied for having stutters. And one scene includes a woman talking about the time her husband shot her and then died by suicide in front of their young son. None of this violence is depicted on screen, but the stories are real and affecting and may be upsetting for younger or more sensitive viewers. There’s also a bit of mild language (“a--hole” and ­“b-----s”), and parts of the film can feel a bit like an ad for the stuttering nonprofit organization it focuses on. But this moving documentary is worth a watch — just know your child before you watch it together. (90 minutes)

Available on Discovery Plus.