The Courier (PG-13)

Age 13+

Intense Cold War thriller has courage, torture, smoking.

The Courier” is a fact-based British spy thriller set during the Cuban missile crisis. It has torture scenes, strong language and smoking throughout. But it also celebrates the immense courage of two men — Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) — who work to save the world from nuclear war. Set in 1962, the movie depicts some sexist and misogynistic behavior. Men leer over their female colleagues, and wives are expected to cook and host when guests come over and to care for their children while their husbands are at work. Although he’s the hero, Wynne is depicted as being flawed, with references to romantic affairs in his past. The movie’s violence is quite shocking but never graphic and often more alluded to than depicted. Wynne is tortured with techniques such as a harsh bright light being shone on him all day. He becomes very thin, and there’s a rough body-cavity exam upon his initial arrest. In one scene, he’s beaten by a group of guards, with blood splattered on the wall. Other violent scenes include a man being shot in the head at close range and another being poisoned. There are mild sexual references and occasional strong language, including “f---.” Characters smoke and drink regularly throughout the movie. (111 minutes)

At area theaters.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years (TV-Y7)

Streaming

Age 6+

Faithful SpongeBob prequel has same fun, slapstick humor.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years” is a “SpongeBob SquarePants” spinoff series that follows younger versions of all the original characters while they’re at summer camp. The show’s humor, antics and tone are very reminiscent of the original, which makes “Kamp Koral” similarly appropriate for an elementary-aged group. Expect lots of slapstick violence used for laughs, rudeness and insults between characters, and gross-out humor. “Kamp Koral” stays true to the SpongeBob franchise; kids who love the absurd fun in the original will enjoy this prequel, too. (22-minute episodes)

Available on Paramount Plus.

Own the Room (TV-PG)

Streaming

Age 10+

Inspiring global doc has messages of hope, perseverance.

The documentary “Own the Room” has overwhelmingly positive messages about young people’s potential to change the world. The film’s five subjects come from very different places yet face some of the same international crises, including climate change, poverty and social unrest. Some of these realities, glimpsed in TV footage and discussed by interviewees, could upset very young viewers. The five young entrepreneurs profiled have also all faced individual challenges, including family members who are ill or have physical disabilities, family separation, a lack of resources and racism. But rather than dwelling on the negative or giving in to despair, all five have launched businesses that aim to make a positive impact on others. They’ve each won a pitch competition in their respective countries and are now traveling to compete in the global event. They demonstrate courage and perseverance in making their dreams a reality, and the international competition makes it clear that they’re members of a resilient, enterprising, multilingual and globally oriented generation. The movie’s message is that background, race, nationality and gender shouldn’t limit a person’s potential. We can each make a difference on a local and even global level, and the film suggests that perhaps we should all be thinking about individual actions that can contribute to society at large. (91 minutes)

Available on Disney Plus.

My Beautiful Stutter (Unrated)

Streaming

Age 10+

Moving stuttering doc has mentions of suicide, bullying.

My Beautiful Stutter” is an excellent documentary that shows the challenges faced by children with stutters and demonstrates how they can thrive. It can be intense: There are multiple mentions of kids with stutters who have attempted self-harm or have suicidal ideations. Several children tell stories about being verbally and physically bullied for having stutters. And one scene includes a woman talking about the time her husband shot her and then died by suicide in front of their young son. None of this violence is depicted on screen, but the stories are real and affecting and may be upsetting for younger or more sensitive viewers. There’s also a bit of mild language (“a--hole” and ­“b-----s”), and parts of the film can feel a bit like an ad for the stuttering nonprofit organization it focuses on. But this moving documentary is worth a watch — just know your child before you watch it together. (90 minutes)

Available on Discovery Plus.

Common Sense Media helps families make smart media choices. Go to commonsensemedia.org for age-based and educational ratings and reviews for movies, games, apps, TV shows, websites and books.