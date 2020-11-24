Age 8+

“The Croods: A New Age” is the sequel to 2013’s “The Croods,” which centered on a family of Neanderthals, including teen daughter Eep (voiced by Emma Stone), trying to survive the elements. This film focuses on Eep’s romance with Guy (Ryan Reynolds) and her dad Grug’s (Nicolas Cage) worries about losing his daughter. While the clan faces all kinds of perilous moments, most of them are over-the-top and slapstick — fending off wild beasts is just another day in this family’s life. But as the story goes on, more threats emerge that could scare younger viewers. Those threats include monkeys with glowing eyes and a giant ape monster that intends to eat some of the main characters. Some kids may also find the “punch monkey” characters — which communicate by slugging each other — hilarious and try to imitate them. Characters use mild insults (“dumb,” “twits,” etc.), there’s some potty humor, and a bee sting makes one character act as if she’s drunk. Characters kiss, and one male is shown shirtless. Parent/child separation is referenced during a flashback, and the death of a boy’s family is implied. This film strays even further from actual prehistory than the first one did, but some tidbits could prompt discussions about human evolution and migration, and there are clear themes of courage, teamwork and the importance of being yourself. There are also some great “girl power” moments when Eep and the other female characters have to rescue the men. (95 minutes)