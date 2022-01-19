“Riverdance: The Animated Adventure” is a charming Irish mythical animation that deals with grief in a positive way. The story centers on Keegan (voice of Sam Hardy), a young boy who’s trying to come to terms with the death of his grandfather (Brosnan). The film offers strong emotional guidance on how kids can navigate a loved one’s death by honoring the memory of the deceased and making your loved ones proud. The movie also celebrates the art of tradition, both culturally and spiritually, and how values are passed down through generations. Strength in community is celebrated, as is teamwork — which is clearly demonstrated in the group dance sequences — along with perseverance and hard work. There are scenes of mild threat, such as characters hanging off the side of a cliff above a river. There’s also an intimidating hunter (Brendan Gleeson) who shoots the antlers off a deer and in one sequence tries to saw them off another. There’s one scene that could frighten very young viewers: a battle on a boat includes the threat of falling and drowning for both Keegan and the hunter. (93 minutes)