Lily Topples the World (Unrated)
Age 8+
Inspiring docu about talented, ambitious domino star.
“Lily Topples the World” is an inspiring documentary about domino artist/YouTube star Lily Hevesh (a.k.a. Hevesh5). The film follows Lily as she expands her lifelong hobby into a full-time career as the world’s best-known domino artist. Kids (and adults) will be mesmerized as they watch Lily’s colorful, intricate artworks topple and will fall in love with the laid-back, warm young woman, who’s also incredibly driven to achieve her goals as an artist and person. Themes of perseverance, courage and the ability to learn from failure and move forward are clear. There’s discussion of Lily’s adoption from China and the fact that more girls than boys are put up for adoption there, and Lily shares her struggle with her identity growing up Asian American in a White community — as well as with being “the girl” in a space that has far more male participants than female ones. (90 minutes)
What if … ? (TV-14)
Age 10+
Lots of comic book violence in thrilling, inclusive series.
“What if … ?” is an animated series that tells alternate stories based on Marvel Universe story lines and characters, its and subjects are notably more diverse than their cinematic counterparts — e.g., a female soldier gets the Super Soldier Serum and becomes a different Captain America; T’Challa is tapped to become “Guardians of the Galaxy’s” Star-Lord instead of Black Panther. The diverse representation extends to the show’s visual style: Female Captain Carter is visualized as tall, well-muscled and strong, and is depicted heroically in shots that emphasize her grace and power. However, story lines are typically rather simple good-vs.-evil scenarios that don’t allow us to learn much about characters’ inner lives. Violence is frequent, with lots of sci-fi weaponry: laser guns, spacecraft, supernatural powers. Characters are killed suddenly, and there are explosions, gunshots and military battles. Violence is frequently stylized, retro comic book style, with colorful lines radiating from punches and cosmic backgrounds.
(Roughly half-hour episodes)
CODA (PG-13)
Age 13+
Heartwarming, salty story about hearing teen in deaf family.
“CODA” is writer-director Sian Heder’s crowd-pleasing adaptation of the 2014 French film La Famille Bélier. It follows high school senior Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) who’s the only hearing person in her family. Ruby’s close-knit family relies on her, for labor on their commercial fishing boat and to act as an interpreter for them. But when she finds out that her love of singing could lead to bigger things, she must decide whether to follow her dream or stay with her family. The movie — which is notable for starring three deaf actors (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant) as the deaf characters — has lots of strong language, both spoken and signed (“s---,” “damn,” etc., and one “f---”). There’s also kissing, a comically awkward scene of teens walking in on parents having loud sex, sexual jokes and a running gag about how hot and heavy Ruby’s parents are. Adults drink wine and beer, and Ruby’s dad smokes marijuana; there’s also cigarette smoking. A young adult gets in a bar fight and ends up with a bruised eye, and a scene with the Coast Guard is filmed to suggest how disturbing it would be for deaf fishermen to have their boat boarded. While the movie focuses on a specific kind of family, its themes of compassion, empathy, perseverance, communication and teamwork are universal to growing up. (112 minutes)
