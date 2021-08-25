“CODA” is writer-director Sian Heder’s crowd-pleasing adaptation of the 2014 French film La Famille Bélier. It follows high school senior Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) who’s the only hearing person in her family. Ruby’s close-knit family relies on her, for labor on their commercial fishing boat and to act as an interpreter for them. But when she finds out that her love of singing could lead to bigger things, she must decide whether to follow her dream or stay with her family. The movie — which is notable for starring three deaf actors (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant) as the deaf characters — has lots of strong language, both spoken and signed (“s---,” “damn,” etc., and one “f---”). There’s also kissing, a comically awkward scene of teens walking in on parents having loud sex, sexual jokes and a running gag about how hot and heavy Ruby’s parents are. Adults drink wine and beer, and Ruby’s dad smokes marijuana; there’s also cigarette smoking. A young adult gets in a bar fight and ends up with a bruised eye, and a scene with the Coast Guard is filmed to suggest how disturbing it would be for deaf fishermen to have their boat boarded. While the movie focuses on a specific kind of family, its themes of compassion, empathy, perseverance, communication and teamwork are universal to growing up. (112 minutes)