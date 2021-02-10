Available on Disney Plus.

Monster Zone (PG)

Streaming

Age 8+

Some scares, bullying in animated comedy-adventure.

“Monster Zone” (also known as “Cranston Academy: Monster Zone”) is an animated comedy-adventure in which a pair of young scientists open up a portal to another dimension and unleash an army of monsters on their school. There’s violence throughout: The monsters throw characters around, tie up humans and take them prisoner by leaving them hanging by their heads until they look like zombies. Some of the monsters could cause nightmares for younger/more sensitive viewers. You can also expect some bathroom humor — including science projects centered on bodily fluids (poop, snot) and characters smearing plant pus on themselves to ward off bugs while in the monster dimension. The lead character, a science whiz named Danny (voiced by Jamie Bell), almost calls a monster a “piece of s---” before he’s cut off; “suck” is also used, and a character describes his favorite hot sauce as being hotter than “the fiery depths of hell.” Bullies call Danny a “loser,” punch him on top of his head, give him an atomic wedgie, and chase him until he has to hide out in the school restroom. Adults generally aren’t much better: The teacher judging the science fair makes mean comments about all of the kids’ projects except the one completed by her son (who’s one of the bullies). And when Danny leaves that school to attend an elite science academy in England, his professor is rude and disparaging of Danny and his efforts. Some stereotyping. On the positive side, the movie shows how teamwork can be better than going it alone. (80 minutes)

Available on various streaming platforms.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (TV-14)

Streaming

Age 13+

College, relationships, sex, swearing in romcom threequel.

“To All the Boys: Always and Forever” — the third entry in the popular teen romance franchise — sees main character Lara Jean (Lana Condor) facing grown-up issues like going away to college and losing her virginity. She and her boyfriend, Peter (Noah Centineo), are also both struggling with their parents’ life transitions. Lara Jean’s widowed dad is getting remarried, and Peter’s absentee father wants to be back in his life. Girls talk about boys, and teens make references to “Frenching,” “jumping bones,” being “hot,” “boudoir shoots” and “never having to say good night” once they’re in college. A character suggests to Lara Jean that prom night would be a romantic time to lose her virginity. It doesn’t happen that night, but it does another: Lara Jean and Peter make out in her bedroom and then wake up under the covers, apparently naked. High school seniors are focused on getting into good colleges or taking a meaningful gap year; money doesn’t seem to be an issue for any of them. Teens evade chaperones and attend a college party in New York where students appear to drink alcohol. Language includes “s---,” “crap,” “oh my God” and more. The movie offers positive messages about growth within relationships and forgiving and supporting the people you love. (115 minutes)

Available on Netflix

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (PG-13)

Streaming

Age 13+

Familiar but likable teen time-loop tale; cursing, drinking.

“The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” (based on a short story by Lev Grossman) takes on the now-familiar idea of being stuck in time as the basis for a story about two teens falling in love. The bond that Mark (Kyle Allen) and Margaret (Kathryn Newton) share by being trapped in a time loop nurtures the development of a friendship and eventually deeper feelings. They eventually kiss, and a male friend talks about getting “laid,” but there’s nothing more graphic in the film. In fact, Mark and Margaret come across as quite innocent and comfortable self-identifying as “nerds,” though they do drink a couple of beers in one scene, and she seems to have alcohol around in others. They model perseverance in trying to find meaning in their repeated day, and they learn the joys of being unselfish in loving others, especially their family members. Language includes “s---,” “bulls---,” “b----,” “suck,” “loser,” “stupid” and “crap.” Mark dives off the roof of his house, knowing nothing will happen to him, and he and Margaret trash a show house just for fun, knowing it will all go back to normal the next day. A parent is dying of cancer. (113 minutes)

Available on Amazon Prime.