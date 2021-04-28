Available on Netflix.
Secrets of the Whales (TV-PG)
Age 8+
Captivating, informative series about whales has some peril.
“Secrets of the Whales” is an educational, visually rich documentary series that explores the habits and behaviors of whales the world over. Produced by James Cameron (“Avatar,” “Titanic”) and expertly narrated by Sigourney Weaver (“Ghostbusters,” “Holes”), this show travels the waters of the world to tell the story of the largest mammals on Earth. Some sad moments (a mother orca mourns her dead calf) and perilous ones (whales being trapped in nets, talk of whales drowning, orcas hunting baby seals and catching them on shore) might put younger viewers momentarily on edge. But the story line is soothing and keeps things in context. (Four roughly 45-minute episodes)
Available on Disney Plus.
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (TV-14)
Age 14+
Sweet family support, predictable humor on throwback sitcom.
“Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” is a sitcom about single dad Brian (Jamie Foxx) and his 15-year-old daughter (Kyla-Drew), who are newly reunited and attempting to negotiate a positive relationship. Family love is central to the show; adults are present and caring, if sometimes mocking. For her part, the teen in the show can be a bit contemptuous of her father, but she also loves him and wants to spend time with him. Humor can be on the mature side: Pops (David Alan Grier) smokes pot and jokes about it frequently, and we see the whole family smoking and vaping together (marijuana is decriminalized in Atlanta, where this show is set). There’s also mature sexual humor, too, like when one of Brian’s colleagues, a young woman less than half his age, tries to show her “appreciation” for being chosen to model at his cosmetics company by taking off her clothes, hopping into his bed, and inviting him in. (For his part, Brian resists because of timing, though he says at another time he’d have “tried to knock all the spice off that Church’s Chicken.”) Cursing includes “s---,” “a--,” “g--d---.” There’s some insulting sexual language, too, like “hoes.” Violence is infrequent, but Brian jokes about his parents punishing him physically for disrespect. There are also some regressive messages about masculinity, like when Brian is asked if he carries his “balls” in his “man purse.” (Eight roughly half-hour episodes)
Available on Netflix.
Shadow and Bone (TV-MA)
Age 14+
Magic, monsters, strong women in fresh but violent fantasy.
“Shadow and Bone” is a fantasy series based on Leigh Bardugo’s book series about a young woman with supernatural powers who’s thrust into a world of political and magical intrigue. Fantasy violence can be intense: Characters are killed suddenly and bloodily by flying winged monsters, soldiers with arrows, villains with guns, and fire, wind and other elemental forces wielded by magicians. Characters are also frequently in mortal danger from many sides. Images include dead bodies, dismembered limbs, and characters dying in pools of blood or with gory wounds. Sexual content is less intense, mostly flirting and kissing, although some scenes take place at a brothel (no sex work shown). Other scenes are set in bars, with characters drinking, but no one drunk. A minor villainous character holds, but doesn’t smoke, a cigarette. Language is infrequent but includes “s---,” “b------,” “damn” and “hell.” Characters also use slurs to refer to others’ multiracial status: “half-breed,” “rice-eater,” “mutt.” Racism and ethnicity are themes of the show; a main character is multiracial, and viewers see the contempt she endures because of her heritage. Women compete on an equal footing with men, and women have strong, central roles with agency. The cast is diverse. (Eight roughly hour-long episodes)
Available on Netflix.
