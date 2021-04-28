“Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” is a sitcom about single dad Brian (Jamie Foxx) and his 15-year-old daughter (Kyla-Drew), who are newly reunited and attempting to negotiate a positive relationship. Family love is central to the show; adults are present and caring, if sometimes mocking. For her part, the teen in the show can be a bit contemptuous of her father, but she also loves him and wants to spend time with him. Humor can be on the mature side: Pops (David Alan Grier) smokes pot and jokes about it frequently, and we see the whole family smoking and vaping together (marijuana is decriminalized in Atlanta, where this show is set). There’s also mature sexual humor, too, like when one of Brian’s colleagues, a young woman less than half his age, tries to show her “appreciation” for being chosen to model at his cosmetics company by taking off her clothes, hopping into his bed, and inviting him in. (For his part, Brian resists because of timing, though he says at another time he’d have “tried to knock all the spice off that Church’s Chicken.”) Cursing includes “s---,” “a--,” “g--d---.” There’s some insulting sexual language, too, like “hoes.” Violence is infrequent, but Brian jokes about his parents punishing him physically for disrespect. There are also some regressive messages about masculinity, like when Brian is asked if he carries his “balls” in his “man purse.” (Eight roughly half-hour episodes)