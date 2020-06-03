Available via HBO Max.

Spelling the Dream (Unrated)

AD

AD

Streaming

Age 8+

Upbeat celebration of outstanding kids who spell to win.

“Spelling the Dream” is a documentary that spotlights four first-generation Indian American kids competing at the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee, the country’s most prestigious spelling competition. The filmmakers follow the four hopefuls (the youngest is 7, the oldest 14) leading up to the event, taking a look at their preparation, commitment, and family involvement. The kids are interesting, gifted, sometimes funny, and unique, and they all demonstrate strong levels of perseverance. Plus, unless you know the outcome of the 2017 contest, this wholesome, family-friendly film is enjoyably suspenseful, too. (82 minutes)

Available via Netflix streaming.

2040 (Unrated)

AD

Streaming

Age 8+

Hopeful docu about ways to help save the environment.

AD

“2040” is a climate-change documentary that promotes the hope of an environmentally viable, thriving future. Australian actor/director Damon Gameau travels the world talking to experts in various fields like energy, food, farms, marine biology and education to figure out what steps humans can take to reverse the course of environmental destruction and seek a better future by the year 2040. The film uses computer-generated visual effects and actors to envision what 2040 could look like if everyone heeds the call to reduce their carbon footprint. There’s nothing really iffy in the documentary, but there are a few brief references to alternative scenarios (as well as to early marriage/motherhood in areas where girls aren’t educated). And some of the environmental and scientific concepts might be difficult for really young kids to understand. Ultimately, though, the documentary invites conversation and activism and comes with built-in resources for further exploration. (92 minutes)

Available at themiracletheatre.com.

Parkland Rising (Unrated)

AD

AD

Streaming

Age 12+

Poignant, intense docu about gun-safety activists.

“Parkland Rising” is a documentary that focuses on the now-well-known student and parent gun-safety activists connected to the tragic February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The film primarily follows student David Hogg and parent Manuel Oliver (whose son Joaquin was killed), tracing how they and others spearheaded a national movement to bring awareness to school shootings and the gun laws they believe make these shootings so prevalent in the United States. Expect occasional strong language including “f---,” “f---ing,” “s---” and “b----,” as well as difficult-to-watch footage from the day of the shooting. There are also upsetting scenes of pro-gun activists yelling at the students and holding up signs with insulting, provocative language, including one that reads “The Second Amendment is greater than kids lives.” Families who watch the documentary together will have plenty to discuss about school shootings, gun laws in America, and how activists’ true aims can get twisted by the opposing side — as well as the film’s themes of communication, empathy, courage and teamwork. (92 minutes)

AD

AD

Available at parklanddocumentary.com.