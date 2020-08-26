AD

Superhero shorts have humor, a bit of fantasy violence.

“Marvel Funko” is a series of short animated videos featuring Funko-styled Marvel comic book characters. The dialogue-free shorts originated on YouTube in 2016 and are now available to watch on Disney Plus. Expect brief moments of mild fantasy violence — characters getting zapped, some physical matches, etc. — but no one gets seriously hurt. Overall, the series is lighthearted and funny and will appeal to kids (and adults) who are fans of the universe. But it also serves to promote Marvel-branded Funko figurines, which are popular collectible items. (1 ½ -minute-long episodes)

Available on Disney Plus streaming.

All Together Now (PG)

Book-based teen drama uplifts despite sad scenes.

“All Together Now” is an uplifting teen tale based on Matthew Quick’s novel formerly titled “Sorta Like a Rock Star.” It has some sad scenes that could upset sensitive viewers. Main character Amber (“Moana’s” Auli’i Cravalho) repeatedly faces challenges, setbacks and tragedies that no kid or teen should have to suffer, including the death of parents and being unhoused. Events spiral out of control in part because of her mother Becky’s (Justina Machado) dependence on alcohol. Becky’s drinking is discussed but not shown; the same goes for her abusive boyfriend. Still, Amber maintains a positive outlook and works hard, eventually learning to accept help from her diverse group of friends when she needs it most. It’s implied that one of her friends is on the autism spectrum; another uses a wheelchair. There’s one brief kiss, and language is limited to “a--,” “suck,” and “hell.”

(93 minutes)

Available on Netflix streaming.

Rising Phoenix (PG-13)

Thoughtful Paralympic Games docu has strong language.

“Rising Phoenix” is a relevant, inspiring documentary about how growing worldwide interest in the Paralympic Games helps counter stereotypes and prejudice. The athletes with disabilities who are interviewed emerge as strong role models who are defined by their drive, perseverance and competitive spirit rather than their disabilities. The movie explains how the Games’ original intent was to show the world the humanity of people with disabilities at a time when many people weren’t open-minded enough to think of them as capable human beings, let alone competitive athletes. Expect some profanity, including “f---.” And in archival talk show footage, a talk-show host asks a champion Paralympic athlete about sex during the Games. There’s violent archival news footage of the Burundi civil war in the 1990s, as well as one of the athletes discussing how, as a very young boy, his leg was hacked off by soldiers and he was forced to watch his mother’s murder.

(106 minutes)

Available on Netflix streaming.