The Epic Tale of Captain Underpants in Space

(TV-Y7)

Streaming

Age 6+

Same potty humor, different setting in books-inspired show.

“The Epic Tale of Captain Underpants in Space” continues the adventures of George (voiced by Ramone Hamilton) and Harold (Jay Gragnani), the two fourth-graders who created a superhero alter ego for their principal. Inspired by Dav Pilkey’s book series, this intergalactic story relies on lots of potty humor and bathroom references for laughs. So you can expect repeated use of words like “whiz,” “leak” and “turd,” among other gems. The fact that George and Harold have a notable disrespect for authority figures fuels a lot of their outrageous adventures. You may want to remind kids that consequences are different in the real world. With some help, though, this books-based series can help persuade young readers to read about the characters’ other adventures. (Six 24-minute episodes)

The Secret Garden (PG)

Streaming

Age 8+

Adaptation has positive themes but falls short on magic.

“The Secret Garden” is based on Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic children’s novel. It has moments of mild peril but essentially deals with grief in a positive manner. It’s very much a coming-of-age tale, as young orphan Mary Lennox (Dixie Egerickx) must adapt to a new culture and learn vital life skills, including compassion, following the death of her parents. She achieves this through a combination of friendship, curiosity and imagination. Her new optimism also inspires her widowed uncle, Lord Archibald Craven (Colin Firth) — who, it’s suggested, drinks to relieve the pain of losing his wife. Mary suffers from nightmares and hears gunfire in her sleep, suggesting she witnessed violence while growing up in colonial India. A dog is in distress after being caught in an animal trap, resulting in a bleeding leg and a limp. There’s also a major house fire, and while nobody is injured, it’s tense and nerve-racking as the characters struggle to escape. Overall this adaptation has positive messages about the power of curiosity and imagination and could help inspire a love of nature.

(106 minutes)

Work It (TV-14)

Streaming

Age 13+

Self-help book inspires so-so romance; some peril.

“Work It” is an upbeat story of teenagers finding their passion through self expression. It’s an underdog tale that features a diverse group of kindhearted teens, great dancing, good humor and a happy ending. There’s no drinking or drugs, and several of the main characters are focused on getting into good colleges. The way to do that seems to come down to a choice between studying and doing well in school or excelling in an extracurricular activity such as dancing. An academic overachiever discovers herself through dance, a story line that could downplay the benefits of learning from books. Teens flirt, and two kiss twice, while one character imagines her crush topless then spoons with him on a mattress after making a double entendre about its “firmness.” Some of the dancing could be seen as suggestive, and at one point a teen boy gets an erection while dancing. Other people notice it and comment on it. Language includes “a--,” “hell,” “s---,” “jeez,” “God,” “screw them,” “damn,” “goddamn,” “eat me,”

“p--- me off,” “b---r” and “suck.” Popular YouTuber Liza Koshy co-stars. (93 minutes)

