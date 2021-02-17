Available on Apple TV Plus.

Kid Cosmic (TV-Y7)

AD

Streaming

Age 9+

Fun superhero comedy teaches patience, has mild violence.

AD

“Kid Cosmic” is an animated superhero series created by Craig McCracken, whose credits also include popular kids’ animated series “The Powerpuff Girls” and “Wander Over Yonder.” This funny and heartwarming series contains a lot of cartoon violence. A group of quirky heroes face off against flashy alien creatures wielding laser guns and sharp teeth. Between the many battle sequences, characters learn valuable lessons about teamwork and what makes a true superhero. (10 roughly half-hour episodes)

Available on Netflix

Flora & Ulysses (PG)

Streaming

Age 8+

Quirky, book-based tale has action, dramatic moments.

AD

“Flora & Ulysses” is a quirky, kid-friendly story about a superhero squirrel. Based on the book by Kate DiCamillo, it has dramatic elements involving separated parents and action scenes played for humor. Ten-year-old Flora (Matilda Lawler) has become cynical as a result of her parents’ struggles. She says that the hardest part of not having hope is watching people — namely, her parents — who once did have hope and no longer do. Flora demonstrates perseverance in pushing through the hard times thanks to a newfound conviction in Ulysses’s superpowers. The squirrel, while adorable, causes mayhem and destruction wherever he goes, including tearing apart a diner and destroying a dining room. The animal control agent who’s trying to capture Ulysses shoots tranquilizer darts randomly at Flora and other characters, hitting one multiple times. It’s also said that Ulysses will need to be euthanized to test his brain tissue for rabies. A man nearly crashes his car with two kids in it, and a car door is ripped off. A temperamental cat attacks people, and Flora’s friend William (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) declares that his blindness must have been “hysterical” after it abruptly goes away. Flora’s mom (Alyson Hannigan) writes romance novels, and some sensual book covers are framed on her walls. She and Flora’s dad (Ben Schwartz) share an awkward hug and later kiss. (95 minutes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Monster Hunter (PG-13)

AD

AD

Streaming

Age 14+

Loud, violent video game adaptation is mostly forgettable.

“Monster Hunter” is a violent, video game-based action/fantasy adventure in which a group of soldiers ends up crossing into another dimension, where giant carnivorous monsters kill the few humans around. The captain of the Ranger unit, played by Milla Jovovich, teams up with a mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa) to fight the massive, frightening creatures. As in the video games, there’s violence in nearly every scene, some of it jump-worthy, as the humans try to kill every monster that crosses their paths. Humans and monsters are destroyed by a variety of weapons: guns, grenades, heavy artillery, crossbows, spears, swords and more. Many characters die: People are crushed, dismembered, burned to death and eaten. Strong language is infrequent but includes “s---,” “God damn it” and religious exclamations. The movie is likely to appeal most to fans of the game franchise (who will understand the world-building) or fantasy-adventure enthusiasts. (103 minutes)

Available on various streaming platforms.