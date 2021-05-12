“Cruel Summer” is a series about a popular teen who goes missing and the aftermath. The show’s focus on popularity is one of its strong points; it displays the pain of exclusion and the things people and, in particular, teen girls do to get and maintain popularity and power, including gossip and exclusion. An abduction is at the center of this show’s drama; expect to see a teen girl confined and abused by an adult man and to see her loved ones grieving in various ways. Sexual visuals are generally confined to kissing, including passionate kissing, but there are references to teens and others having sex, sometimes in vulgar language. A teen boy hits a girl in the nose, making her bleed, during an emotional moment; she forgives him immediately. A depressed teen drinks a glass of liquor while brooding over TV; another teen jokes about his father giving him his “first” beer on his 15th birthday. Language is infrequent: “hell,” “s---.” The show’s overall tone is dark and bleak; families and friends have battles and are at odds; teens are depressed and in need of help. (Roughly 45-minute episodes)