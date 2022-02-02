“The Wolf and the Lion” is a family-friendly, animal-focused drama from married filmmakers Gilles and Prune de Maistre. Like their previous feature, “Mia and the White Lion,” it explores the relationship between a young woman and wild animal cubs — in this case, a wolf and a lion, as the title suggests. It’s also about the unlikely siblinglike bond that develops between the two animals. The story line has mixed messages about the main character’s well-meaning but, frankly, unsafe decisions regarding animal conservation and safety, as well as a younger character who disobeys and yells at his father (albeit for good reasons). A tranquilizer gun is used to shoot and tag an endangered wolf, and a circus owner tries to tame a lion by using a whip (it’s heard cracking off-camera). A character suffers a head injury that requires hospitalization. A character’s death precedes the story; his funeral is shown. There’s a scene with background drinking, and infrequent language includes one use each of “s---” and “goddamn” and a couple of uses of “stupid,” “nut case” and “crazy.” Empathy, teamwork and perseverance are clear themes. (99 minutes)