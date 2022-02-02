In theaters.
Blippi's Treehouse (TV-Y)
Streaming
Age 3+
Upbeat preschool show builds curiosity and asks questions.
“Blippi’s Treehouse” is a mixed live-action and animation preschool show. It stars Stevin John as Blippi and J. Kaitlin Becker as Meekah, and is set in a treehouse that includes a Maker Space, a library, and a DJ booth. They take field trips to places in the real world, and occasionally shift to animated segments. This show targets preschoolers, and focuses on building curiosity around science-related topics, with less focus on social and emotional learning skills. (Eight roughly half-hour episodes)
Available on Amazon Kids Plus.
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (TV-G)
Streaming
Age 5+
Faithful reboot brings joy, tunes, and positive messages.
“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” is a faithful reboot of the ’80s Muppet classic. Like the original, there’s lots of silliness, great tunes and positive messages. While there’s no iffy content, scenes with mild fear, excitement and sadness make “Back to the Rock” too intense for most preschool-age viewers. There’s no violence, but there are some slapstick injuries and adventure scenes where characters are momentarily in peril. There are cute and mostly friendly monster characters (the Gorgs talk a big game but are so incompetent they don’t ever actually hurt a Fraggle). Otherwise, older kids and their nostalgic grown-ups can enjoy the return of these lovable goofballs together. (13 roughly half-hour episodes)
Available on Apple TV Plus.
The Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild (Rating)
Streaming
Age 6+
Peril, potty humor in sequel about family and growing up.
“The Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild,” which is part of the popular Ice Age franchise, has frequent animated action involving perilous situations and some mild language. Both returning and new characters, voiced by a diverse cast of actors, grapple with family issues including cohabitating and moving out. Characters discover qualities in themselves that allow them to gain confidence and improve their relationships. The film has messages about existing peacefully alongside those who are different from you and being a contributing member of your “herd.” But there’s also cartoon mayhem: fires, poisonous creatures/plants, avalanches, falls, fights, crashes, lava, rocks, threatening animals and more. Characters recall other characters from past movies in the series who died or were permanently separated. Language includes “butt,” “jeez,” “imbecile,” and “dimwits,” and there’s some potty humor involving peeing, farting and other bodily functions.
(82 minutes)
Available on Disney Plus.
