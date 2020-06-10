Age 8+

“ Artemis Fowl ” is based on Eoin Colfer ’s best-selling book series about 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl II (Ferdia Shaw), who comes from a long line of criminal masterminds. Like the books, director Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation has lots of action and peril but few violent confrontations, including scary attacks by an enormous killer troll, frightening fire-summoning goblins and a weapons-wielding fairy army. In one scene, it looks as if a character is dying/dead. Language is limited to mild insults like “traitor,” “criminal mastermind,” and “thief.” Artemis is stirred to action when his father (Colin Farrell) is taken hostage — the “missing parent” angle could be upsetting for younger kids. Artemis also kidnaps fairy officer Holly Short (Lara McDonnell) to help figure out where his dad is. But ultimately the story shows the value of courage, teamwork and not making assumptions about others; no one is wholly one thing. Judi Dench and Josh Gad co-star. (115 minutes)

Age 13+

“Sometimes Always Never” is a quirky British prodigal-son comedy from the point of view of the son who stayed. Some of the subject matter is mature: Decades earlier, a 19-year-old left home in a huff and disappeared, his family not knowing whether he’s alive or dead. In the present, characters are asked to identify a body that may be his. But it’s all played with a dry, light tone that doesn’t feel too inappropriate. There’s not too much iffy content other than a bit of language (including “damn” and “bloody”), brief smoking, references to a video game character’s breasts and a funny scene in which an adult son finds his father with a woman and realizes they’ve just had sex (nothing graphic). The movie is based around the word game Scrabble, with the irony being that the father in the movie (Bill Nighy) raised his sons with a competitive love of words, but lacks communication skills. Ultimately, the message is to appreciate those who stand by you and be grateful for what — and who — you have, rather than longing for what you don’t. (91 minutes)