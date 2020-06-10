Think Like a Dog (PG)

Streaming

Age 7+

Scientist boy and dog have an adventure; potty humor, peril.

Think Like a Dog” is a live-action comedy about Oliver (Gabriel Bateman), an enterprising boy who loves science, and his happy “talking” dog. When an experiment misfires, both boy and dog are amazed to discover that they can read each other’s thoughts. The heroic team is soon drawn into a conflict that pits them against a villainous cyberworld big shot and two government agents. Mild action sequences include the science experiment gone wrong (electrical charges and hurtling about), a chase, an abduction and a punch in the face. Oliver also gets harassed and embarrassed by the school bully. Potty humor (“drop a payload,” “I can pee anywhere I want,” “smelly butts”) and dog farts are frequent, mostly with colorful narration from the animal himself. Mild swearing includes “crap,” “fartface” and “grow a pair.” (91 minutes)

Available via various streaming platforms, including Apple TV, FandangoNow, Vudu, Amazon Prime and Redbox.

Artemis Fowl (PG)

Streaming

Age 8+

Book-based fantasy has strong cast, peril, dense plot.

Artemis Fowl” is based on Eoin Colfer’s best-selling book series about 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl II (Ferdia Shaw), who comes from a long line of criminal masterminds. Like the books, director Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation has lots of action and peril but few violent confrontations, including scary attacks by an enormous killer troll, frightening fire-summoning goblins and a weapons-wielding fairy army. In one scene, it looks as if a character is dying/dead. Language is limited to mild insults like “traitor,” “criminal mastermind,” and “thief.” Artemis is stirred to action when his father (Colin Farrell) is taken hostage — the “missing parent” angle could be upsetting for younger kids. Artemis also kidnaps fairy officer Holly Short (Lara McDonnell) to help figure out where his dad is. But ultimately the story shows the value of courage, teamwork and not making assumptions about others; no one is wholly one thing. Judi Dench and Josh Gad co-star. (115 minutes)

Available via Disney Plus streaming.

Sometimes Always Never (PG-13)

Streaming

Age 13+

Father-son dramedy best for fans of British wit.

Sometimes Always Never” is a quirky British prodigal-son comedy from the point of view of the son who stayed. Some of the subject matter is mature: Decades earlier, a 19-year-old left home in a huff and disappeared, his family not knowing whether he’s alive or dead. In the present, characters are asked to identify a body that may be his. But it’s all played with a dry, light tone that doesn’t feel too inappropriate. There’s not too much iffy content other than a bit of language (including “damn” and “bloody”), brief smoking, references to a video game character’s breasts and a funny scene in which an adult son finds his father with a woman and realizes they’ve just had sex (nothing graphic). The movie is based around the word game Scrabble, with the irony being that the father in the movie (Bill Nighy) raised his sons with a competitive love of words, but lacks communication skills. Ultimately, the message is to appreciate those who stand by you and be grateful for what — and who — you have, rather than longing for what you don’t. (91 minutes)

The King of Staten Island (R)

Streaming

Age 16+

Profanity, drug use in funny, touching Pete Davidson story.

The King of Staten Island” is ‌a‌ ‌dramedy‌ ‌that’s‌ ‌loosely‌ ‌based‌ ‌on‌ ‌star‌ ‌‌Pete‌ ‌Davidson‌’s‌ ‌real‌ ‌life: Like‌ ‌the‌ ‌character‌ ‌he‌ ‌plays, ‌‌he‌ ‌lost‌ ‌his‌ ‌firefighter‌ ‌father‌ ‌at‌ ‌a‌ ‌young‌ ‌age, a‌ ‌traumatic‌ ‌experience‌ ‌with‌ ‌lasting‌ ‌impact‌ ‌on‌ ‌his‌ ‌mental‌ ‌health. Not‌ ‌surprisingly‌ ‌for‌ ‌a‌ ‌‌Judd‌ ‌Apatow‌‌ ‌movie,‌ ‌it’s‌ ‌frequently‌ ‌vulgar‌ ‌but‌ ‌also‌ ‌touching, ‌ ‌funny‌ ‌and‌ ‌authentic. Language‌ ‌is‌ ‌extremely‌ strong, ‌ ‌with‌ ‌constant‌ ‌use‌ ‌of‌ ‌ “f---,”‌ ‌“motherf----r,” ‌ ‌“s---”‌ ‌and‌ ‌just‌ ‌about‌ ‌every‌ ‌other‌ ‌word‌ ‌imaginable. Characters‌ ‌smoke‌ ‌lots‌ ‌of‌ ‌pot‌ ‌and‌ ‌drink‌ ‌socially, and‌ ‌there‌ ‌are‌ ‌references‌ ‌to‌ ‌other‌ ‌kinds‌ ‌of‌ ‌drug‌ ‌use, including‌ ‌cocaine‌ ‌and‌ ‌antidepressants. There’s‌ ‌one‌ ‌pretty‌ ‌graphic‌ ‌sex‌ ‌scene, with‌ ‌thrusting‌ ‌and‌ ‌groaning. Characters‌ ‌kiss, and‌ ‌there’s‌ ‌some‌ ‌salty‌ ‌sex‌ ‌talk‌ ‌and‌ ‌innuendo. The‌ ‌main‌ ‌character‌ ‌narrowly‌ ‌avoids‌ ‌a‌ ‌crash‌ ‌when‌ ‌he‌ ‌closes‌ ‌his‌ ‌eyes‌ ‌while‌ ‌driving‌ ‌in‌ ‌what‌ ‌could‌ ‌be‌ ‌a‌ ‌suicide‌ ‌attempt. A‌ ‌tense‌ ‌robbery‌ ‌scene‌ ‌includes‌ ‌guns‌ ‌and‌ ‌shooting, a‌ ‌blood‌ ‌spurt and‌ ‌punching. There‌ ‌are‌ ‌other‌ ‌comic‌ ‌fight‌ ‌scenes, a‌ ‌young‌ ‌boy‌ ‌yelping‌ ‌in‌ ‌pain‌ ‌from‌ ‌the‌ ‌prick‌ ‌of‌ ‌a‌ ‌tattoo‌ ‌needle, a‌ ‌bloody‌ ‌stomach‌ ‌wound and‌ ‌a‌ ‌glimpse‌ ‌of‌ ‌a‌ ‌gory‌ ‌movie‌ ‌on‌ ‌TV. Ultimately‌ ‌the‌ ‌movie‌ ‌offers‌ ‌a‌ ‌positive‌ ‌message‌ ‌of‌ ‌personal‌ ‌growth‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌power‌ ‌and‌ ‌appeal‌ ‌of‌ ‌healthy‌ ‌relationships. (136 minutes)

Available on demand.

