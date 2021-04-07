Available on Netflix.

Pooch Perfect (TV-PG)

Streaming

Age 8+

Silly canine grooming contest lacks bite.

“Pooch Perfect” is a reality series hosted by Rebel Wilson in which dog groomers showcase their work (with the help of dog models, of course) for a chance to win a cash prize. The bond between dogs and humans is clearly highlighted, but it’s hard to prove that all of the featured dogs enjoy the sometimes extreme grooming experiences. Language includes the word “b----,” and there is some play on words, like “I know my Shitzu.” There isn’t any violence, but you can expect some sad conversations about beloved dogs that died or that were stolen. Families’ mileage will vary depending on whether they see this kind of grooming as over-the-top or just a bit of fun. (Roughly 45-minute episodes) minutes)

Available on ABC, abc.com and Hulu.

Drama Club (TV-G)

Streaming

Age 10+

Great characters and diversity in fun mockumentary series.

“Drama Club” is a series about a middle school drama club and the new student director who hopes to win schoolwide acclaim with an original new musical. Content is suitable for a tween audience, with anything even remotely questionable bound up in jokes. Cheerleaders go “Eww!” when the drama club is brought up; a teacher calls the drama club a bunch of “Lame-Manuel Mirandas”; and a student calls a teacher “lame” because he’s “old.” In one scene, an actor pays off the show’s light technician to drop a light on a rival (it misses her); in another, a student calls actors “trash with stage makeup.” Otherwise, language is confined to the odd “darn,” and sexual content is limited to moments like one in which a student longingly sighs the name of another one. Characters are presented somewhat stereotypically, but the show also takes time to subvert tropes, like when a football player breaks into ballet on the field and his teammates gather to watch appreciatively instead of mocking him. (10 22-minute episodes)

Available on Nickelodeon and nick.com.

Thunder Force (PG-13)

Streaming

Age 13+

Language, violence, big laughs in diverse superhero comedy.

“Thunder Force” is about childhood friends Lydia and Emily, who reunite as superpowered adults (Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, respectively) to fight off villains. It boasts positive, diverse superhero representations but also has quite a bit of action violence and salty language. Lydia and Emily demonstrate cunning, courage and teamwork, and Emily and her daughter are brilliant Black scientists whose inventions will save Chicago. The women get involved in brawls and knockdown fights, many of which include violence in the form of explosions, falls, Tasers and gun shots. People get squeezed to death and electrocuted and fall out of skyscrapers. One of the villains, Laser (Pom Klementieff), could frighten some viewers with her intensity and professed love of killing, and another’s eyes turn a menacing red when he gets angry. Lydia flirts with a villain known as the Crab (Jason Bateman), imagines dancing with him, goes out for a romantic date and goes home with him, where they start undressing each other. Language includes several variations on “s---” and “a--,” as well as “b----,” “damn,” “suck,” “hell,” anatomical terms like “balls,” “butt,” “tatas,” and taunts like “morons,” “loser,” “psycho,” “idiot,” “dork,” “wack job” and “nerd.” A character mouths “What the f,” and another stops at “Mother . . . ” Ultimately the movie offers the message that superheroes can come in all shapes, sizes, educational levels and genders — and that honesty and integrity win out over lying, cheating and scaring or hurting people. (107 minutes)

Available on Netflix.