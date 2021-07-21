Available on Nickelodeon.
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (TV-Y7)
Streaming
Age 9+
Potentially upsetting violence in adventure series finale.
“Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans” is the action-packed finale to creator Guillermo del Toro’s popular CGI animated fantasy-adventure series. Younger viewers could be upset by the movie’s violence — including the apparent deaths of several beloved characters — and the theme of destroying humankind to save the Earth. The violence is animated and cartoonish, but it’s constant. Battles involve many weapons, and there are falls, explosions, stabbings, strangulations, fires and flames, ice and waves, giant monsters and robots, high-speed crashes, radiation, electric shocks, cannonballs, guns and more. Characters sacrifice themselves to save others, and some human bystanders are affected, such as pedestrians on a city street who witness a subway crash and are then surrounded by a circle of fire to restrain them. (The perpetrator warns: “Let go, or the humans perish — and so do your friends!”) Other innocent victims include people in cars on a bridge in Hong Kong that collapses and a school bus full of high-schoolers that barely escapes unscathed. “We’re all going to die,” one character frets — and, indeed, several characters do. Villains have scary voices and glowing eyes. Characters kiss, and a man is impregnated by his alien girlfriend and births multiple babies. But facing killer enemies and the possible end of the world, the heroes show courage and teamwork to save the day. (106 minutes)
Available on Netflix.
Playing With Sharks (TV-14)
Streaming
Age 10+
Trailblazing scuba diver makes a splash in sea documentary.
“Playing With Sharks” is a documentary about Australian spearfishing champion/diver/conservationist Valerie Taylor. She pursues her dreams despite facing sexism in the male-dominated sport. Archival footage and photos include sometimes-bloody images of dead fish; sharks with their fins cut off; sharks eating fish; spears used to capture fish; blood from fish; a knife used to scrape the scales off dead fish; the gory wounds (and subsequent scars) of a man attacked by a shark; and tense scenes from the film “Jaws.” Divers are shown in situations that could make some viewers anxious — in shark cages, swimming alongside sharks, etc. The term “slaughter trips” is used to describe shark expeditions; sharks are called “submarines with teeth”; there’s a mention of serial killer Jack the Ripper; a “Jaws” actor is referred to as a “little man” because of his physique; and a clip from the film shows another actor shouting “son of a — ” to a shark. There are images of cigarettes. The docu has lots of positive messages about breaking barriers, pursuing your passion, making a difference in the world and respecting and protecting nature. (90 minutes)
Available on Disney Plus.
Turner & Hooch (TV-PG)
Streaming
Age 11+
Uneven cop/dog buddy series has frequent gun violence.
“Turner & Hooch” is a TV series spinoff of the same-named 1989 movie. While younger kids may be attracted to a show that co-stars a cute dog, there’s some edgy content here. Many violent scenes feature gunfights, a gun put to a character’s head, and visible bullet wounds — though no one gets shot on camera. You can also expect verbal hostility, threats, and fistfights. And the suspense factor is high: Characters (both human and dog) are often in peril, and there are a few surprise explosions, car chases, and the like. The villains sometimes get in trouble for their negative behavior, but not all of them are caught. Besides the violence, there’s moderate language throughout (including “a--,” “hell” and “oh my God”). Dating and romance are a big part of the plot. Themes include loyalty, perseverance and trying to do the right thing. (12 roughly hour-long episodes)
Available on Disney Plus.
Common Sense Media helps families make smart media choices. Go to commonsensemedia.org for age-based and educational ratings and reviews for movies, games, apps, TV shows, websites and books.