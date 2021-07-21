“Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans” is the action-packed finale to creator Guillermo del Toro’s popular CGI animated fantasy-adventure series. Younger viewers could be upset by the movie’s violence — including the apparent deaths of several beloved characters — and the theme of destroying humankind to save the Earth. The violence is animated and cartoonish, but it’s constant. Battles involve many weapons, and there are falls, explosions, stabbings, strangulations, fires and flames, ice and waves, giant monsters and robots, high-speed crashes, radiation, electric shocks, cannonballs, guns and more. Characters sacrifice themselves to save others, and some human bystanders are affected, such as pedestrians on a city street who witness a subway crash and are then surrounded by a circle of fire to restrain them. (The perpetrator warns: “Let go, or the humans perish — and so do your friends!”) Other innocent victims include people in cars on a bridge in Hong Kong that collapses and a school bus full of high-schoolers that barely escapes unscathed. “We’re all going to die,” one character frets — and, indeed, several characters do. Villains have scary voices and glowing eyes. Characters kiss, and a man is impregnated by his alien girlfriend and births multiple babies. But facing killer enemies and the possible end of the world, the heroes show courage and teamwork to save the day. (106 minutes)