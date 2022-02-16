In theaters.
Age 13+
Charming stars can’t rescue man-pup buddy flick; language.
“Dog” is a buddy road-trip dramedy about a U.S. Army veteran named Briggs (Channing Tatum) who must transport a Belgian Malinois named Lulu — a fellow soldier’s K-9 military working dog — across the country to her handler’s funeral. Expect a fair bit of strong language (“s--’,”
“a--hole,” “b----,” etc.), as well as suggestive references and one scene that shows the early moments (consent, embracing, Briggs’s shirt coming off) of a potential threesome that gets interrupted. There are allusions to a death by suicide, war and war wounds (the main character had a traumatic brain injury). Two potentially controversial plot points to consider: Briggs pretends to be a blind veteran with a guide dog to score a free room at a hotel, and the dog attacks a Muslim hotel guest because of his apparel. Both incidents do have consequences, but the impersonation of a blind man is somewhat played for laughs. On the upside, it encourages compassion, empathy and perseverance and could spark conversations about mental health in the military community, both for humans and war dogs. (101 minutes)
In theaters.
Streaming
Age 10+
Comedy sequel has mild language, positive messages.
“Tall Girls 2” (the sequel to 2019’s “Tall Girl”) is tamer than the original and takes the story away from the main character, Jodi (Ava Michelle), being bullied for her height and toward how she grapples with her own insecurities. The film shows that everyone has doubts about making friends, finding an identity or passion, and performing. The diverse cast of teens and family members support each other to be the best versions of themselves. Even mean girl Kimmy (Clara Wilsey) isn’t so bad in the sequel, and she learns lessons of kindness, too (though she does suggest slipping a Nyquil into Jodi’s smoothie to sabotage her performance in the musical). Expect a bit of kissing and language: “hell,” “damn,” “god,” “jeez.” (101 minutes)
Available on Netflix.
Streaming
Age 15+
Poignant drama shows impact, aftermath of school shooting.
“The Fallout” is a poignant, intense drama about a diverse group of teens experiencing grief after going through the trauma of a school shooting. Mature content includes drug use and drinking by teens, strong language (“f---,” “s---” and more), kissing, implied sex, sounds of gunshots and screaming and some blood. Themes include the importance of empathy, communication and compassion. Because the film includes scenes that represent a school shooting in progress, teens may find it upsetting; be sure to talk to them about the feelings it raises. Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler co-star. (96 minutes)
Available on HBO Max.
Common Sense Media helps families make smart media choices. Go to commonsensemedia.org for age-based and educational ratings and reviews for movies, games, apps, TV shows, websites and books.