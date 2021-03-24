Available on Netflix
A Week Away (TV-PG)
Streaming
Age 10+
Feel-good faith-based camp musical is clean and upbeat.
“A Week Away” is a camp-set Christian musical with messages about following rules, fitting in and leaning on your faith to help with life’s struggles. Expect frequent references to the Bible and God, though Jesus is only mentioned once, when main character Will (Kevin Quinn) jokes about being surrounded by “Jesus freaks.” The film portrays Christianity and camp as positive, life-affirming experiences. Even Will, who doesn’t appear to have a religious background or strong faith — and questions how any God could allow bad things to happen to him — appreciates the bonding and connection to something larger than himself he feels at camp. Sad scenes revolve around teens confronting the pain of losing parents. Will runs from a police officer and gets caught, thrown against a wall and handcuffed. Viewers learn that he’s been in trouble with the law repeatedly, has bounced between foster families and schools, and is about to be put in juvenile detention. Camp is his last chance, and the people he meets there — especially best friend George (Jahbril Cook), George’s loving mom and crush Avery (Bailee Madison), with whom Will shares some flirtation, dancing and a kiss — change his life. Language is limited to “stupid,” “sucks/sucker,” “butt/buttocks,” “Jeez” and “freaks.” (97 minutes)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (TV-14)
Streaming
Age 11+
Fan-pleasing superhero series has violence, some language.
“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is an action series very much in the vein of the Marvel superhero movies. It has plenty of explosive, special effects-fueled battles/stunts/combat scenes in which characters engage in brutal physical fights. They also use a variety of weapons, including guns, knives, missiles and blunt objects, but there’s no graphic imagery or gore and little blood. Language is infrequent but does include “s---,” “bulls---,” “a--” and “hell.” Characters drink several bottles of beer in a bar and play a drinking game. Potentially sensitive topics include the death of family members, grieving and the effects of PTSD. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan star. (45- to 55-minute episodes)
Available on Disney Plus.
Debris (TV-14)
Streaming
Age 15+
Moody sci-fi drama explores humanity with disturbing deaths.
“Debris” is a science-fiction drama starring Riann Steele and Jonathan Tucker. There are disturbing scenes of death, such as victims falling off a balcony or phasing through a concrete pillar. Characters are put in catatonic states with blood dripping from their eyes. A gun shot is fired, and there is a mention of suicide and verbal abuse. A deadly car crash is also part of the narrative. The series has a philosophical focus on finding meaning in the chaos of life. (Roughly 45-minute episodes)
Available on NBC and Peacock.
