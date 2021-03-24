Age 10+

“A Week Away” is a camp-set Christian musical with messages about following rules, fitting in and leaning on your faith to help with life’s struggles. Expect frequent references to the Bible and God, though Jesus is only mentioned once, when main character Will (Kevin Quinn) jokes about being surrounded by “Jesus freaks.” The film portrays Christianity and camp as positive, life-affirming experiences. Even Will, who doesn’t appear to have a religious background or strong faith — and questions how any God could allow bad things to happen to him — appreciates the bonding and connection to something larger than himself he feels at camp. Sad scenes revolve around teens confronting the pain of losing parents. Will runs from a police officer and gets caught, thrown against a wall and handcuffed. Viewers learn that he’s been in trouble with the law repeatedly, has bounced between foster families and schools, and is about to be put in juvenile detention. Camp is his last chance, and the people he meets there — especially best friend George (Jahbril Cook), George’s loving mom and crush Avery (Bailee Madison), with whom Will shares some flirtation, dancing and a kiss — change his life. Language is limited to “stupid,” “sucks/sucker,” “butt/buttocks,” “Jeez” and “freaks.” (97 minutes)