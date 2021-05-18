But rather than antic and allegorical, “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit” turns out to be a sincere, involving and gently paced story of one family’s experience navigating exile while traveling from Germany to Switzerland to Paris, and eventually to London. Tastefully adapted from Judith Kerr’s autobiographical novel of the same name, this recollection of displacement avoids the most abhorrent images of its era: The most depraved atrocities are still to come, and what violence Kerr’s story contains occurs far offstage. Still, the regret, longing and fragile optimism of her real-life story suffuse a film that reminds the audience just how timeless terms such as “migration,” “exile” and “refugees” really are.