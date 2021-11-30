MacKay’s Jacob is the newest patient, dropped off by his parents in an early goodbye scene of mixed emotions that might remind some of “Boy Erased,” the 2018 drama based on Garrard Conley’s memoir of the same name, about his experience as a victim of what’s known as the gay “reparative therapy” movement. Jacob seems ashamed of himself at first, and desirous of change. He wants — or appears to want — to be “normal,” more than he wants to be himself, i.e., a doglike carnivore who howls at the moon.