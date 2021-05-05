“This is a creaky old dinosaur. This girl should have been retired 10 years ago.” That’s a doomed security guard talking about a weather-beaten armored car in the latest bloody action film from Guy Ritchie. But it’s also an easy opening for Ritchie and actor Jason Statham to flex their aging chops, as if to say, “Hey, there’s some life in us yet!” And by the end of this nearly two-hour crime drama, a remake of the 2004 French thriller “Le Convoyeur,” the director and star, both in their 50s, seem reinvigorated, albeit at a slower — and more effective — pace than one might expect.