“Y’all wanna hear a story about why me and this b---- here fell out?” the title character announces in “Zola’s” opening scene. “It’s kind of long but full of suspense.” What ensues is a shaggy-dog tale of friendship-at-first-sight, adventure, betrayal, greed and escalating violence. Zola (Taylour Paige) is working as a waitress when she meets a customer named Stefani (Riley Keough), and the two take an instant shine to each other. Complimenting Zola on her figure, she asks if they’ve met before; discovering that they both dance in strip clubs around town, they two exchange numbers. The next day, Zola and Stefani are on their way to Florida, with Stefani’s hapless boyfriend Derrek (Nicholas Braun) and her “roommate” X (Colman Domingo) in tow. The plan is to dance in Tampa, where they stand to make thousands of dollars over a weekend. The plan, suffice it to say, does not pan out.