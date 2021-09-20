The exhibition aims to explore Thomas’s long-held influence, beyond the commonly told tale of an artist who skyrocketed to success late in life. Sure, her most significant achievements — including 1972 solo shows at the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Corcoran Gallery of Art — came in her eighth and ninth decades, but that didn’t mean she spent her first seven outside the art world entirely. Thomas moved to D.C. with her family in 1907, fleeing racial violence in her native Georgia. She became the first fine arts graduate at Howard University in 1924, and by the 1940s, Thomas had become a regular on the D.C. art scene. In 1956, she helped found the Barnett-Aden Gallery one of the first Black-owned galleries in the city — and one of just two that operated without segregation. She spent 35 years as an art teacher at the District’s Shaw Junior High School, before devoting all of her time to painting in retirement.