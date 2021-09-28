That’s why Burko and Kamen, who have shows in adjacent galleries at the American University Museum, depict loss, decay and looming menace. Burko’s expansive “Seeing Climate Change” features paintings and photographs of melting glaciers and bleaching corals. Kamen’s smaller “Reveal: The Art of Reimagining Scientific Discovery” includes a wall covered with sculptures of massively enlarged viral spores.
Burko studied art in the 1960s, and learned to paint in the then-dominant abstract style. But she was drawn to landscape, a traditional subject she came to adapt for an untraditional purpose. Beginning in 2006, she began documenting a warming Earth in various modes and media. “I can’t keep making paintings about the landscape I love without trying to do something about it,” she explains in an interview excerpted in the show’s catalogue.
Although much of the artist’s work is realistic, some is nearly abstract or multilayered, combining pictures with geographic or scientific information. In addition to paintings and photos, the show includes round lenticular prints (made with Anna Tas) whose swirling, seemingly liquid images change as the viewer’s perspective does. It’s as if Burko found the globe’s environmental shifts too complex to show — or see — in just one way.
That’s also reflected in the paintings, which peer at mountains, oceans and ice fields from the ground or the air. Many of the earlier pictures could have been made in the 19th century, when such painters as Albert Bierstadt were wowing gallery-goers with epic vistas of the Rockies and the Sierra Nevadas. More recently, Burko has climbed into the sky, so to speak, assuming the viewpoint of drones and satellites.
This angle mirrors Burko’s current technique, in which she paints from above on horizontal canvases stretched between chairs or sawhorses. She pours pigment, mixing it with salt, sand, glitter and plastic beads, and blowing it across the surface with air from a compressor. In technique, Burko has found her way back to the abstraction of her youth, yet even the least naturalistic results disclose aspects of the real world. The free-flowing compositions of abstract expressionism now represent a planet that’s burning and melting.
One of Burko’s 2020 paintings is a hazy blue expanse with hints of a submerged world map and a cascade of red blotches on top. Any possible ambiguity is banished by the title: “Covid Spread.” That’s echoed by the name of Kamen’s wall-filling installation, “Silent Spread.” Made of graphite-marked, shaped Mylar, the work’s individual spores are not scientific models, yet are strongly evocative.
Kamen taught at Northern Virginia Community College for more than 35 years before returning to the city of her birth, Philadelphia, to become an artist-in-residence at the Computational Neuroscience Initiative and the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Pennsylvania. Her latest work is kindled by a long-standing interest in science, but also another, more personal matter: a brain tumor, diagnosed in 2019 and successfully treated.
The tumor temporarily affected Kamen’s vision, and inspired artwork in which micro and macro fuse, much the way Kamen melds painting and sculpture. Her vision is guided by physicist John Archibald Wheeler’s idea of a “participatory universe,” where everything interacts, according to a catalogue essay by show curator Sarah Tanguy.
Kamen uses simple materials to suggest the world’s complexity and interconnectivity. Her “Reveries” resemble Rorschach ink blots, but in vibrant colors and on malleable clear plastic. She also places crumpled paint-and-pencil abstractions on Mylar within nests of wire that both contain and define them. Some of the wires project outward from the pieces, as if drawing lines in space.
Of the two artists, Kamen is in a sense the more traditional. She invokes Plato and Aristotle, ancient theorists of a rational cosmos, and her show includes a cabinet of curiosities modeled on the ones first assembled by European scholars in the 16th century. Yet her artwork, like Burko’s, is influenced by the jazzy painting of the 1950s. That, too, was an age of discovery.
Diane Burko: Seeing Climate Change
Reveal: The Art of Reimagining Scientific Discovery
American University Museum at the Katzen Arts Center, 4400 Massachusetts Ave. NW. american.edu/cas/museum
Dates: Both through Nov. 12.
Admission: Free.