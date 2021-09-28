This angle mirrors Burko’s current technique, in which she paints from above on horizontal canvases stretched between chairs or sawhorses. She pours pigment, mixing it with salt, sand, glitter and plastic beads, and blowing it across the surface with air from a compressor. In technique, Burko has found her way back to the abstraction of her youth, yet even the least naturalistic results disclose aspects of the real world. The free-flowing compositions of abstract expressionism now represent a planet that’s burning and melting.