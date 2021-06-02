Those abstractionists are all to be expected in a survey of D.C. painting from the period. But nearby are figurative pictures that are gritty (Val Lewton’s “Arlington Cabs”), angry (Joseph Shannon’s “Freud’s Dog”) or funky (Allen “Big Al” Carter’s “Duck”). There’s also evidence of another “school” or two, populated by artists who emerged in the 1970s with styles that drew on both classicism and photorealism. Among these painters are three women: Manon Cleary, Rebecca Davenport and Michal Hunter, represented here with portraits of local gallerists. The pictures are immaculate — and, in Cleary’s case, characteristically odd: The late Ramon Osuna is shown lying in the grass, next to the tail end of a giant white rat.